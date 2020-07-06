Salon Privé raises the bar again, introducing Michelin star dining through celebrity chef and car enthusiast Phil Howard

Wednesday 17 June

Salon Privé is delighted to introduce fine dining in The Glass House, with Michelin star chef, Phil Howard, preparing and presenting an exquisite 5-course luncheon during Salon Privé Week.

Already globally renowned for its uncompromising hospitality experience, Salon Privé effortlessly blends delightful cuisine with the world’s greatest and rarest classic and supercars. With visitor experience always at the forefront, The Glass House, which is exclusively located on the Duke of Marlborough’s private croquet lawn, is a hugely exciting addition to Salon Privé’s entertainment programme.

Already a confirmed motor enthusiast, Phil’s illustrious career has earned him no less than 3 Michelin stars. Starting his working life in 1988 at Roux Restaurants, he moved to train under Marco Pierre White at Harvey’s and Simon Hopkinson at Bibendum before opening The Square with Nigel Platts Martin in 1991 where he remained at the helm for 25 years, holding two Michelin stars for 17 years. Upon leaving and remaining in London, Phil launched the highly acclaimed Elystan Street, also of one Michelin star.

Directors Andrew & David Bagley are thrilled to welcome Phil and his team to their event commenting, “Fine dining, exquisite cars and a beautiful Palace go hand in hand when aspiring to create the ultimate experience and it doesn’t get much better than this – a stunning 5-course dining experience created by a world-renowned, Michelin star chef!”

Equally delighted is Phil himself who commented “My passion for cars goes back as far as I can remember before I even decided to become a Chef, so to combine what I do best, in such a stunning location, surrounded by some of the most beautiful cars in the world… well it can’t be bettered!”

Tickets to Salon Privé are available through www.salonpriveconcours.com.

IMPORTANT UPDATE

Salon Privé 2020 Refund Policy. This year, guests can book their tickets in total confidence with the guarantee of a full refund should the event be cancelled.* On the other hand, should the Government impose maximum event guest numbers which sit above our bookings, we reserve the right to return monies on a last-in, first-out basis.

(*full refunds given in the event of cancellation, excludes private dining bookings)

Covid-19 Secure. Above all else, the safety and wellbeing of all who attend remains our priority and as such we will have extensive social distancing measures in place to ensure we meet COVID-19 Secure guidelines. This will vary as we approach the event, but may include: