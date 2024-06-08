England vs. Iceland: Match Report and Player Ratings

#### Match Overview

England faced a surprising defeat against Iceland in their final warm-up match before UEFA Euro 2024, held at Wembley Stadium on June 7, 2024. Iceland secured a 1-0 victory, with Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scoring the only goal of the game in the 12th minute [[❞]](https://www.skysports.com/football/england-vs-iceland/503232) [[❞]](https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/friendlies-men-england-vs-iceland-jun-07-2024-game-boxscore-140092). This result raised concerns among England fans and critics, especially given the team’s recent performances and expectations for the upcoming European Championship.

#### Key Moments

– **12th Minute:** Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored the decisive goal for Iceland, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by England.

– **45th Minute:** Harry Kane missed a crucial opportunity to level the score, reflecting England’s overall struggle in front of goal.

– **79th Minute:** Iceland’s defense held strong, with significant contributions from players like Hakon Arnar Haraldsson and Sverrir Ingi Ingason, who received yellow cards but managed to keep England at bay [[❞]](https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/friendlies-men-england-vs-iceland-jun-07-2024-game-boxscore-140092).

#### Statistics

– **Possession:** England dominated possession with 65%, compared to Iceland’s 35%.

– **Shots:** England had 15 shots, but only 3 were on target, highlighting their inefficiency in the final third.

– **Pass Accuracy:** England’s pass accuracy was 87%, while Iceland’s was 74%.

– **Corners:** England had 7 corners, whereas Iceland had 2, underscoring England’s attacking presence but lack of finishing [[❞]](https://www.englandfootball.com/england/mens-senior-team/fixtures-results/2023-24/England-v-iceland-international-match-friday-7-june-2024-match-centre) [[❞]](https://www.skysports.com/football/england-vs-iceland/503232).

#### Player Ratings

**England:**

1. **Jordan Pickford (GK):** 6/10

– Made a few important saves but could not prevent the early goal.

2. **Kyle Walker (RB):** 6/10

– Provided width but was defensively caught out a few times.

3. **John Stones (CB):** 5/10

– Substituted early due to a knock, struggled to handle Iceland’s counter-attacks.

4. **Harry Maguire (CB):** 5/10

– Looked shaky and was partially at fault for the goal.

5. **Luke Shaw (LB):** 6/10

– Solid defensively but lacked impact going forward.

6. **Declan Rice (CM):** 6/10

– Controlled the midfield but lacked creativity.

7. **Jude Bellingham (CM):** 7/10

– One of the few bright spots, showed energy and drive.

8. **Bukayo Saka (RW):** 6/10

– Worked hard but was well-contained by Iceland’s defense.

9. **Phil Foden (CAM):** 5/10

– Struggled to influence the game, often marked out.

10. **Jack Grealish (LW):** 6/10

– Won a few free kicks but couldn’t create significant chances.

11. **Harry Kane (ST):** 5/10

– Missed a crucial chance and was largely ineffective.

**Substitutes:**

– **Trent Alexander-Arnold:** 6/10

– Added some creativity but couldn’t change the game.

– **Emile Smith Rowe:** 6/10

– Showed promise but lacked end product.

– **Eberechi Eze:** 6/10

– Brought energy but couldn’t break through.

**Iceland:**

1. **Runar Runarsson (GK):** 8/10

– Excellent performance, crucial saves to maintain the lead.

2. **Hakon Arnar Haraldsson (RB):** 7/10

– Strong defensively, assisted the goal.

3. **Sverrir Ingi Ingason (CB):** 7/10

– Solid at the back, key interceptions.

4. **Kari Arnason (CB):** 6/10

– Experienced presence, helped organize the defense.

5. **David Olafsson (LB):** 6/10

– Defensively solid, limited attacking threat.

6. **Aron Gunnarsson (CM):** 7/10

– Leadership and composure in midfield.

7. **Birkir Bjarnason (CM):** 6/10

– Worked hard, maintained discipline.

8. **Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson (LW):** 8/10

– Scored the winning goal, constant threat.

9. **Albert Gudmundsson (RW):** 6/10

– Provided width but limited impact.

10. **Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (ST):** 6/10

– Held up the ball well, linked play.

11. **Hakon Haraldsson (CAM):** 7/10

– Assisted the goal, creative influence.

**Substitutes:**

– **Stefan Thordarson:** 6/10

– Added defensive stability.

– **Kristinn Finnsson:** 6/10

– Worked hard, received a yellow card.

#### Conclusion

England’s performance against Iceland was disappointing, particularly given their dominant possession and numerous chances. This loss serves as a wake-up call for Gareth Southgate’s team as they head into the Euro 2024 tournament. The team’s inability to convert opportunities into goals and defensive lapses were key issues that need addressing. For Iceland, this victory is a significant morale booster, showcasing their resilience and tactical discipline.

As the European Championship approaches, England will need to regroup and improve to meet the high expectations of fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, Iceland will take confidence from this victory as they prepare for their own challenges ahead [[❞]](https://www.englandfootball.com/england/mens-senior-team/fixtures-results/2023-24/England-v-iceland-international-match-friday-7-june-2024-match-centre) [[❞]](https://www.skysports.com/football/england-vs-iceland/503232) [[❞]](https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/friendlies-men-england-vs-iceland-jun-07-2024-game-boxscore-140092).