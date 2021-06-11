Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston has teamed up with Esh Construction to round off two weeks of litter picks across the North East and Yorkshire as part of the Great British Spring Clean 2021.

Preston joined Esh Executive Director Paul Watson at Bohouse North in Middlesbrough yesterday (June 10th), and a team of volunteers to tidy up wasteland and streets which surround the development site in the Middlehaven regeneration area.

The volunteers, who also included Bohouse North project manager David Robinson and tenant liaison officer, Jayne Spencer, collected over 10 bags of rubbish and two roller blinds!

After making a tour of the Bohouse building, Mr Preston rolled up his sleeves to help out with the litter pick. He said: “Middlesbrough’s getting cleaner and cleaner – and it’s fantastic to see great North East businesses like Esh getting involved and making our town look even better. Thank you to everyone at Esh Construction for supporting our progress with cleaner streets and prosperity.”

Throughout the Great British Spring Clean, which runs until Sunday, June 13th, Esh Construction teams have carried out litter picks on sites covering six Local Authorities across its operational regions – North East, Tees Valley, Yorkshire and the Humber.

In Redcar and Cleveland’s Loftus, a clean-up has taken place adjacent to an affordable housing development known as Hummersea Hills. While in Haydon Bridge, the site team which is currently delivering erosion repair work on the riverside, has been commended by the Parish Council for taking time out of the working day to litter pick the village.

Paul Watson said: “Many of us turned to nature and shared spaces within our local communities during the long months of the pandemic, therefore it is even more important that we collectively contribute to keeping our streets and green spaces clean and tidy. As we head towards the completion of Bohouse North, we want to ensure the environment around the site is free from litter to provide a better place for people and help improve habitats for wildlife.”

Bohouse North is a striking development of 40 new apartments which Esh’s commercial build division is delivering on behalf of Thirteen Group. When completed, the homes will be available for affordable rent. Located in the Middlehaven regeneration area of Middlesbrough, the building comprises part-three and part-four-storeys and two parking courts.

Esh contractors recently collected more than a dozen bags of waste, slabs of concrete and car tyres when carrying out a similar clean up in Scunthorpe with North Lincolnshire County Council. The team have been working on the M181 Northern Junction for almost a year and wanted to have a positive impact on the area before departing.

Watson added: “At Esh, we pledged to support the Great British Spring Clean as part of our Constructing Local strategy, we are a local contractor and are committed to finding new ways to enrich the communities around us. We have delivered litter picks across all of our divisions over the two-week period because every pledge, no matter how big or small, will contribute to making a greater difference.”

To find out more about Esh Construction, visit www.eshgroup.co.uk