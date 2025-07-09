Isuzu continue as Official Commercial Vehicle Partner of Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup until 2028

Isuzu UK announces three-year extension of its partnership with the Scottish Football Association for the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.

The Pick-Up Professionals will remain as the Official Commercial Vehicle Partner of the competition for the following three seasons.

First contested in 1873, the prestigious Scottish Cup is the oldest trophy in association football.

Isuzu UK is thrilled to announce the extension of its partnership with the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup until the end of the 2027/28 season, as the Official Commercial Vehicle Partner.

Following three exciting seasons since partnering with the Scottish Football Association (Scottish FA), which has seen Aberdeen (2024/25) and Celtic (2023/24, 2022/23) emerge victorious, Isuzu is honoured to support an additional three seasons of exciting action in the oldest competition in association football.

The Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup was first contested in 1873, with Celtic enjoying the most success in the competition with 42 titles, followed closely by Rangers with 34.

On the 24th May 2025, Aberdeen claimed its first Scottish Cup in 35 years after a nail-biting 4-3 penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Full of exciting moments, upsets, and the opportunity to win prestigious silverware, Isuzu is excited for the upcoming season’s edition of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.

Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, George Wallis, said: “We are very excited to continue our partnership with the Scottish FA as the Official Commercial Vehicle Partner of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup. After 3 years of the partnership launched in 2022, we understood the prestige and significance of this competition in the history of Scottish football, and it is a great privilege to extend our partnership for the following three seasons.”

Head of Partnerships at the Scottish FA, Michael Chisholm, added: “We are excited to announce that Isuzu UK will remain as the Official Commercial Vehicle Partner of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup for the following three seasons. Consolidating our strong relationship with Isuzu, with its commitment to driving domestic football initiatives across the UK forward, we look forward to the upcoming season with The Pick-Up Professionals as partners.”

The extension further reflects Isuzu’s drive in promoting domestic football throughout the UK, coinciding with our partnership with the Clearer Water Irish Cup and title partnership of the Isuzu FA Vase & FA Trophy.

For more information, please visit www.isuzu.co.uk/sponsorship.