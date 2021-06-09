Middleton Enterprises, the Newcastle-based investment firm, is actively seeking to grow its portfolio following the launch of its Growth Capital Division.

With the ability to write cheques of up to £2m for future investments, Middleton Enterprises is concentrating on identifying and investing in businesses that do not rely on favourable market conditions. It is looking for companies that will continue to generate consistent profits and cash returns over the long term.

Other criteria include making impact-led investment which can reduce carbon emissions and inequality, and which offer social value.

Alertacall fits the profile for the Middleton Enterprises investment strategy, offering a significant minority stake in a profitable business in a growing market, with impressive management, a social purpose, and the opportunity to work with the board to drive growth.

A recent £1.5m investment will support the growth of Alertacall’s Housing Proactive service, enabling it to become a one-stop shop for social landlords looking to strike the perfect balance between digital engagement and personal contact with their customers.

The investment will create 15 new jobs in Alertacall’s technology and business development teams, on top of the existing staff base of 80. It has a customer base of more than 50 housing providers across the UK and has ambitious growth plans.

Mike Elliot, Investment Director of Middleton Enterprises, said: “At Middleton Enterprises we challenge the stereotypes of the investment world, backing great businesses rather than trading the stock market.

“We are really pleased to invest in Alertacall, which has strong growth potential and is exceptionally well regarded by its client base. We were also impressed with the social value created by the business, which has a goal to improve the lives of individuals with higher needs.

“It is a perfect fit for our investment portfolio, which we have ambitious plans to grow significantly in the coming years.”

