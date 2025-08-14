Milestone in £17m investment in Teesside environmental protection work

Engineers have completed £17m of upgrades to Teesside sewerage networks and treatment works to protect the environment and wastewater services.

Northumbrian Water has invested £11.2m to create a new 9km sewerage pipeline connecting Long Newton with Middleton One Row, via Goosebeck. Engineering work on this project is complete, with land reinstatement underway.

This project included working with specialist engineering contractors to protect transport routes and minimise any impacts to travellers, with the pipeline being constructed beneath the A67, as well as the Northern Line railway, which runs along the original route of the Stockton & Darlington Railway (S&DR).

The S&DR was the world’s first passenger railway and celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

Nearby, £6m has been invested in work in the Yarm area. This has involved converting the sewage treatment works (STW) at Kirklevington to a pumping station and creating over 3km of new pipeline that connects this to the company’s existing network in Yarm itself.

This will enhance the performance of the network locally and reduce works traffic in the area.

The work on these projects has been carried out by the water company’s partner, Esh-Stantec.

Ben Gilbert, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager on the Yarm project, said: “Completion of these two projects represents a milestone in our local investment, which not only delivers protection for the environment, but also ensures our wastewater networks continue to effectively serve the community into the future.

“This represents investment of more than £17m in the local area.

“And it has also been great to give back to the local community during our time here, including engaging a local artist to create a new owl sculpture at the entrance to Conyers School, while we were working close by.”

Paul Davison, who was Project Manager on the Long Newton to Middleton One Row pipeline, added: “These projects are hugely important for our customers and the environment, but it was also important to deliver them without adding unnecessary impact to commuters and other road and rail users. By working to cross the A67 and the Northern Rail line in the way that we did, we achieved our ambition of protecting these important local transport routes.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during our time working here, as I know we have been a visible presence in the area for more than a year.”

David Pratt, divisional director at Esh-Stantec, said: “Delivering these projects alongside Northumbrian Water has been a great opportunity to apply our engineering expertise to improvements that will protect the local environment and benefit communities for many years to come. By focusing on collaboration and minimising disruption meant the work was completed to a high standard while respecting the needs of residents, commuters, and stakeholders throughout.”