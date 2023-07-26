MILLER HOMES DELVING INTO CONSETT WITH A MAJOR NEW DEVELOPMENT…

ONE of the UK’s leading housebuilders is to launch a new sustainable development in County Durham after completing the purchase of land at Delves Lane, Consett.

Work will soon commence on the development, named Fellside Gardens, which will provide 288 three to five-bedroom properties overlooking the Lanchester Valley.

The development will include three distinct character areas, which will provide a mix of diverse and attractive street scenes in an attractive semi-rural setting.

And, along with offering 29 dormer bungalows available to the local community as discounted market sale units, the development will deliver a comprehensive package of economic, environmental and social benefits for Consett.

This includes a major £579,930 contribution towards local secondary schools and a further £225,070 towards the care and maintenance of public open spaces, the creation of a play space and new allotments within Consett.

The site will provide 15.48 acres of new, useable, public open space and biodiversity improvement land, with an additional £57,600 committed towards the maintenance and improvement of the Lanchester Valley Railway Path for the local community to enjoy.

In addition, £138,104 will be invested in the improvement of GP services within Consett and £57,600 towards the development of services at Delves Lane Community Centre.

James Reid, Strategic Land Director at Miller Homes, said: “It has been a great team effort by all involved in getting to this stage.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed during the planning process, and we look forward to getting started on this quality development that will provide a long-lasting, positive legacy for Delves Lane.”

