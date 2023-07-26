NEWCASTLE SOLICITORS NAMES AS ONE OF THE UK’S BEST WORKPLACES™ FOR WOMEN

NEWCASTLE’S Burnetts Solicitors has once again been named as one of the country’s best workplaces in the UK for women in a prestigious national survey.

The law firm, based at Gray Street and which also has an office in Hexham, has been named in the ‘2023 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™’ list which was announced by Great Place to Work® UK yesterday (20 July)

The list, compiled based on anonymous feedback from employees, recognises UK companies that provide a great workplace for all, while supporting the different identities women hold, viewing women as a valuable talent pool and striving for fair representation of women in the workforce and throughout management.

Over the last few years, Burnetts has introduced an enhanced maternity policy, flexible working, free sanitary products for employees and a series of educational talks and awareness sessions for its team on everything from menopause to the gender pay gap.

The company – which also has offices in Cumbria – employs 157 people, 73 per cent of which are female and 58 per cent in senior roles.

The recognition from Great Place to Work® UK is the result of the ongoing work of Burnetts’ Head of People, Claire Harrison and her team.

“It’s great to be recognised again as a Best Workplace for Women as we have worked hard over the past few years to ensure our staff have the best experience at work,” said Claire.

“ Our proportion of female staff is really high so we need to ensure that our policies, practices, and benefits ensure full flexibility to fit a great career in with their lives at whatever stage that may be. This award reflects our genuine belief that every individual is equally important to us.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, said:

“We’re delighted to announce our 2023 collection of the Best WorkplacesTM for Women for the sixth consecutive year. This list celebrates the workplaces that are not just providing a great work environment for all,but are ensuring they’re creating a positive and supportive environment for women too.

“Each of the companies on our list have been commended by their own female employees who have anonymously told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities.

“Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work® is all about. It is fantastic to once again celebrate so many Best Workplaces™ for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes.”

To find out more about Burnetts please visit www.burnetts.co.uk.

