UK homebuilder Miller Homes has donated £1,931 to the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) through a challenge to support the charity’s frontline work.

The Teesside team organised a ‘Miller Miles Challenge’ where they walked 10,000 miles over the course of a month to help improve fitness, enhance wellbeing and fundraise for a great cause.

Staff walked throughout scenic routes including country parks, beaches, forests and rural hillsides to walk as many miles as possible.

Mark Bayliss, regional operations director for Teesside at Miller Homes said, “We are really pleased to have raised money for such a great, worthy cause with the Great North Air Ambulance Service. Their headquarters is based near our regional office so it’s close to our hearts that the charity is there for the communities we have helped build across Teesside.

“We are homebuilders, but we are dedicated to supporting communities and working with charities that make a real difference.

“We hope the donation will impact patient care and since the charity is not NHS-funded, every penny counts to keep the charity flying high to continue to save more lives.”

GNAAS provide air ambulance services across the North-East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire and are entirely funded by charity. Supported by their air desk, paramedics and doctors form the teams who respond to rescue operations involving the most life-threatening of incidents. The advanced skills of the doctor and paramedic team mean they can carry out pioneering procedures at the roadside to make the difference in those vital minutes.

The service is often deployed to rural areas where they can land safely in rough terrain, where a road vehicle could not access. This highlights the importance of the air support when responding to patients as the quicker that emergency intervention can be applied, the greater the chance of survival is for patients.

Julie Jameson, corporate fundraiser at GNAAS, said, “The support of local businesses like Miller Homes is so important to the charity and raising £1,931 is fantastic. Their hard work and commitment mean our critical care team can be there for more local people throughout the North, ultimately keeping families together. For that, we are so grateful.”

More information on the Great North Air Ambulance Service can be found here: https://www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk/

To find out more about the work of Miller Homes and developments in the Teesside area, please follow this link: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/