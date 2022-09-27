Miller Homes, who is renowned for its five-star customer service, is hosting an homebuyers’ event to help prospective buyers make an informed choice about their move.

The home builder will be holding the event at its Woodcross Gate development, in Normanby, on 1st and 2nd October between 11am and 4pm. When industry professionals will be on hand to explore part exchange opportunities that may be available.

“Our part exchange scheme poses a very credible option for many of our buyers, especially those looking to upsize to one of our stunning four- or five-bedroom homes,” said Donna Clark, Associate Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “To help buyers understand if this may work for them, our experienced team will be on hand alongside an experienced Independent Financial Adviser giving prospective buyers access to all the information they may need all at the same time.”

Designed to help buyers who may need to move swiftly or perhaps re-locate, the scheme sees buyers simply swap their old house for a brand-new Miller home. There’s no chain or any estate agent fees, and buyers receive a fair offer based on at least two independent valuations.*

One home that currently has part exchange as an option is the stunning five-bedroom Thetford house style which is priced from £382,995. With a striking principal suite, open plan L-shaped kitchen/dining and family space, and double garage, it is an attractive family home that has much to offer.

“We’ve had many happy buyers take advantage of our part exchange scheme and this has allowed them to realise their house buying dreams in a much quicker, more straightforward way,” said Donna. “Do call and see us over our open weekend – no appointment is necessary, and our team is looking forward to helping as many people as possible begin their house buying journey with Miller Homes.”

A selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes are available at Woodcross Gate with prices currently starting from £186,100 for a three bedroom semi-detached Overton house type. There are a range of offers available on selected plots including six months mortgage paid and 5% deposit paid, in addition, there are two four bedroom show homes available to view.

Further information about Woodcross Gate can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/woodcross-gate-flatts-lane-middlesbrough.aspx