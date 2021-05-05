Miller Homes has announced plans to build over 700 new homes across the North East this year, with over 400 homes planned for the North of the region and almost 300 across developments in the Tees Valley.

This figure will see the homebuilder almost double the number of homes completed in the region last year*, responding to increased demand for new homes since the pandemic began.

This year will see the launch of six new developments in Pelton, Peterlee, Blyth, Hartlepool, Darlington and Ingleby Barwick, improving communities thanks to contributions to local infrastructure, as well as affordable housing at each new development.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We pride ourselves on the quality of our homes and the desirable locations in which we build them, so are pleased to be bringing more and more great places to live in the region each year.”

Purchasing land to build further new homes is also high on the agenda, especially across the Tees Valley, an area which is key to Miller Homes’ continued investment strategy.

Mark Bayliss, regional operations director at Miller Homes Teesside, added: “We have ambitious growth plans and the demand from North East buyers is there, especially in areas that will see further economic growth like Tees Valley, thanks to announcements in the latest Budget like the Freeport bringing new jobs and opportunity.”

Interest from house hunters has remained high since the market reopened following the first national lockdown and the announcement of the Stamp Duty holiday, with Miller Homes’ sales enquiries approximately 30 per cent higher than last year^, and new home reservations also significantly ahead for the year.

2021 is also seeing the roll out of new house styles across the majority of developments, which have been designed to meet an evolving need for a living space that is multi-functional, with more of a focus on separate areas for working from home, open-plan family accommodation and outside space.

Patrick Arkle continued: “The last year has seen many people rethink what they want and need from their home. As can be expected people are generally looking for more space for home working and easy access to a great outdoor space, whether that be in the form of a garden or close to the coast or countryside. While our developments remain open for socially distanced appointments, more people have been happy to engage with us online via virtual appointments, while they have been using their time over lockdown to plan their next move.

“Our planned investment in the region won’t stop there, we will continue this trend into 2022 as we’re already forecasting to build almost 1,000 homes next year, growing this year’s number by a further 38 per cent and continuing to create local jobs and career progression opportunities for our people.”

As well as launching new sites, a number of developments are expected to complete this year. These include The Oaklands in Newton Aycliffe, Sandbrook Meadows in Seaburn, Broadoaks in Bedlington, Barley Meadows in Cramlington and Westburn Village in Hebburn.

Miller Homes’ regional offices are in North Shields and Newton Aycliffe and there are 16 live developments across the North East and Teesside. For more information visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx.