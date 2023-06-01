MILLER’S MILES…

STAFF at one of the North East’s leading house builders put their best feet forward to raise almost £10k for a Newcastle charity.

Around 83 employees at Miller Homes North East took part in Active April – a month-long walking initiative to raise funds for St Oswald’s Hospice.

For every 2000 step – or one mile – walked, the company pledged to donate £1 to the charity, which provides specialist and expert care to adults and children with life-limiting conditions.

And their efforts – which included a seven-strong team completing the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge in under 24 hours – led to an overall donation to the charity of £9999.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director of Miller Homes, which is delivering new homes as far afield as Chester-le-Street, Corbridge and Bedlington, said staff “really went the extra mile.

“St Oswald’s is a charity close to so many hearts here in the North East thanks to the amazing care they give to people at a tie inn their lives when they need it most,” he said.

“So, everyone at Miller Homes was determined to give this challenge their very best shot.”

Kirsty McDonald, Business Partnerships Fundraiser at St Oswald’s Hospice, said the charity was “delighted and so grateful” for the money raised by Miller Homes North East.

“Miller Homes has been fundraising force for St Oswald’s Hospice” she said, “and

we’ve loved seeing staff from across their organisation getting involved in support of our patients and families.

“The team have been fantastic supporters and ambassadors for us. As a local charity offering our services free of charge to those who need them, the support of our business community is vital in helping us raise the £8.5m needed each year to keep our doors open.

“This recent donation from Miller Homes is so gratefully received, so a huge thank you to the whole team, on behalf of us all at St Oswald’s Hospice.”

For more information about Miller Homes North East visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/tyne-and-wear.aspx

Please follow and like us: