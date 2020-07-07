Mind mapping is a great process that anyone can use to explain complex concepts in an easy to understand way. Our brains are coded to retain more of visual stuff as compared to the straightly written words. That is what makes mind mapping such a great thing to have with you all the time, maybe in the form of a mobile application.

While everyone is busy writing about how great mind mapping really is, we did some research and found some of the most common mistakes that beginners make when creating mind maps. These mistakes keep them from reaping full benefits of these mind maps.

So, here are some of the most common mistakes beginners should avoid when making mind maps.

Focusing Too Much On Details

Remember; mind mapping is just a technique that allows you to gather all your main ideas and topics on one page. But that does not necessarily mean that you should put all the irrelevant thoughts that cross your mind in the mind map. That is not going to help you at all.

Getting lost in smaller, insignificant details can cause the mind map to deviate from its main purpose, that is, to make things simple and easy to understand. So, when making a mind map, try sticking to the main idea, and only mention the points relevant to that idea in the mind map.

Over-Styling The Mind Map

While small details do matter, focusing on the styling part too much can waste a lot of your valuable time. All the mind mapping experts know that graphic design is important, but it always comes after careful content creation.

So, leave the styling part for later, and focus fully on creating a good mind map for now. Focusing on styling too much can divide your focus and interrupt with your creativity.

The best way forward is first making the mind map, and then using different colors to format it visually. This will save you a lot of time.

Trying To Be An Expert In Your First Try

This is a problem with lots if newbies in all walks of life these days. They try to be the experts of their field on the very first day of their job. You do not want to implement that mindset here in mind mapping, because you will never end up with a finished mind map this way.

Everyone learns by trial and error, so, do not stress yourself out, and make a satisfactory mind map at first, things will get better as you make more maps over time.

But a good way to satisfy your hunger for perfectionism is by first making the mind map, and then allocating some time to polish it.

Not Taking Inputs From Others

You can create great mind maps by simply doing everything by yourself. But you can perfect your mind map by taking input from others and improving on your map over time.

So, never forget to team up for larger projects, this will help you create some great mind maps.