The BMW Group at IAA Mobility 2025: the new BMW iX3 celebrates its world premiere

The BMW iX3 makes its debut as the first Neue Klasse model

Exhibitions and events across Munich

Open Space in the city centre

BMW also presents a number of other new models

MINI unveils two JCW show cars

BMW Motorrad looks ahead to the future of fully electric scooters

BMW Welt opens new type of high-performance charging hub



Munich. BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad will present their new arrivals at two central locations during the IAA Mobility 2025 show, just like at the 2021 and 2023 editions of the event: The IAA Mobility Summit will take place at Munich’s exhibition centre (Messe München) – the BMW Group stand is in Hall A1 – and the BMW Group’s Open Space can be found at Max-Joseph-Platz square, under the gaze of the opera house. The generously proportioned Open Space, which covers an area of 3,000 m2, is open to visitors free of charge on Tuesday, 9 September (the official opening day) from 11.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. CET, on Wednesday, 10 September – Saturday, 13 September from 11.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. CET and on Sunday, 14 September from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. CET. BMW Welt and the BMW Museum will also be playing their part in the most important event of the year for the automotive and mobility sector with exhibitions and concepts of their own. The official opening of the IAA Mobility Summit will take place at the exhibition centre on Monday, 8 September at 8.00 a.m. CET. It is aimed primarily at trade visitors and is open every day until Friday, 12 September from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. CET.

The premiere of the Neue Klasse.

The BMW Group is presenting one of the most significant new models in its history at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munch, its home city. The BMW iX3, the first model from the new Neue Klasse family, will celebrate its public unveiling at the event. Revealed alongside the Neue Klasse will be a host of new technologies that will play a revolutionary and trailblazing role across the BMW Group in the future. The new BMW iX3 gives the public their first glimpse of the huge technological leap forward made by BMW in many areas: electric mobility, display and control/operation, digitalisation, connectivity, design, sustainability and technological openness. All upcoming BMW models will benefit from the innovations in the Neue Klasse – regardless of the drive system type used to power them.

Focusing on the new BMW iX3 and myriad innovations.

As BMW’s star of the IAA 2025, the new BMW iX3 will take centre stage event-wide. As well as the presentation of several examples of the global newcomer, the central stage in the shadow of Munich’s opera house at Max-Joseph-Platz will also host daily “Masterclasses” featuring the new model. On each of the six days of the event, there will also be demonstrations of the new display system BMW Panoramic Vision – including the new BMW Operating System X – developed entirely in-house at BMW. These innovations from the BMW iX3 will likewise find their way into all future BMW models as part of a gradual process.

BMW Charging debuts bidirectional charging.

A dedicated area of the Open Space will focus on BMW Charging, with the help of current BMW electric vehicles like the new BMW iX and the BMW i5. The assembled experts here will provide the low-down on both public charging and the BMW Charging offering for home charging using various BMW Wallboxes. BMW Charging will present the bidirectional charging available in the BMW iX3 for the first time at the IAA Mobility show. This technology allows the iX3 to feed energy from its high-voltage battery into the customer’s home power supply (Vehicle-to-Home – V2H) or the public grid (Vehicle-to-Grid – V2G).

Models from BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad at the Open Space.

Beyond the IAA Mobility show’s focus on the BMW iX3 as the first Neue Klasse vehicle, fans of the other BMW models and aficionados of the MINI, BMW M and BMW Motorrad brands are also well catered for, needless to say. Among the models on the bill at the Open Space are the battery-electric BMW i4, BMW i5, BMW i7 and BMW iX, the BMW X3 30e xDrive (WLTP, combined – in accordance with the EnVKV [German Passenger Car Energy Labelling Regulation]*: energy consumption weighted: 16.7 kWh/100 km and 3.3 l/100 km [85.6 mpg imp]; CO₂ emissions weighted: 76 g/km; CO₂ classes: with discharged battery G; weighted B; fuel consumption with discharged battery: 8.2 l/100 km [34.5 mpg imp]) and the BMW M5 Touring with plug-in hybrid drive system (WLTP, combined – in accordance with the EnVKV: energy consumption weighted: 27.6 kWh/100 km and 2.0 l/100 km [141.2 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions weighted: 45 g/km (WLTP); CO 2 classes: with discharged battery G, weighted B; fuel consumption with discharged battery: 10.9 l/100 km [25.9 mpg imp]).

BMW Motorrad is presenting the BMW CE 02 and BMW CE 04 electric premium scooters – for electric mobility majoring in manoeuvrability – at the city-centre location. And with the BMW Vision CE, the brand also offers a fascinating look ahead to how developers and designers are envisaging the future of fully electric scooters for the big city.

MINI: show cars and “Britishness” launch a stage takeover.

MINI will spread its IAA Mobility 2025 presence across two locations in the heart of Munich. Its spectacular Open Space set at Max-Joseph-Platz and central brand appearance at the MINI Pavillon on Lenbachplatz will provide insights deep into the DNA of the brand. Plus, two eye-catching JCW show cars will celebrate their world premieres in Munich as part of a suitably gripping presentation. The Bavarian capital will turn into one huge stage for the iconic British brand during IAA Mobility 2025.

The JCW show cars will bring attention-grabbing presence to the MINI Pavillon and provide visual evidence of motor sport as a defining element of MINI DNA. The British icon and racing competition certainly go hand in hand, as confirmed most recently by the brand’s latest success in the Nürburgring 24-hour race. The show cars will be on display at Lenbachplatz for the duration of the IAA, locking into the spirit of world-renowned fashion and lifestyle brand Deus Ex Machina. The MINI Pavillon will be extensively refurbished for the occasion and dedicated entirely to the John Cooper Works sub-brand.

Entertainment for families at the Open Space.

In 2025, as in previous years, the Family Area at the Open Space invites visitors to get involved and enjoy a spot of relaxation at the same time. Children, teenagers and families can look forward to creative attractions such as LEGO build areas, a Disney+ Dance Challenge with Lilo & Stitch, craft activities and a water station. Other highlights – e.g. on the roof terrace – only add to the richly varied family programme.

Events at the exhibition centre, BMW Welt and BMW Museum.

Expanding on its star turn at the Open Space on Max-Joseph-Platz, the BMW iX3 also holds sway at the BMW Group’s 2,000 m2 stand in the exhibition centre – which is located in Riem, in the eastern part of Munich. Alongside the spread of vehicles on display here at the Summit, innovations including BMW Panoramic iDrive, sixth-generation high-voltage batteries and electric drive systems, and driving dynamics management technology – courtesy of the “Heart of Joy” high-performance computer – will be front and centre of presentations and talks by experts. The most important elements of BMW Panoramic iDrive are the display surface spanning the full width of the lower windscreen, the new multifunction steering wheel with shy-tech technology, and the Central Display. All play their part in an impressive large-scale animation. The experts at the Summit will also shed light on areas such as fuel cells, alternative fuels, plug-in hybrid drive systems and charging technology.

1961 Neue Klasse also makes an appearance at the show.

The BMW Group’s stand at the exhibition centre will be showcasing a celebrity car from years past, as BMW Classic winds back the clock to a BMW 1500 from the 1960s – the first model in the original Neue Klasse line-up. The 1500 was the headline act at the 1961 IAA in Frankfurt, a genuine breakthrough star that wrote the opening lines for an international success story. The Neue Klasse laid the foundations for the BMW Group to become the world’s most successful maker of premium automobiles. And now the BMW iX3 of 2025 takes us full circle – a car with all the tools to build on this growth and the first model in another new era.

Visitors to the exhibition centre will also encounter a selection of current models, including a BMW M5 Touring, a BMW X3 20d xDrive (WLTP, combined (EnVKV)*: fuel consumption 6.5 l/100 km [43.5 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions 171 g/km; CO 2 class: F) and a BMW iX5 Hydrogen* (consumption as per WLTP: 1.19 kg H 2 /100 km; consumption, combined as per NEDC: –; CO 2 emissions, combined as per WLTP: 0 g/km; range as per WLTP: 504 km [313 miles]; CO 2 class: A).

BMW Welt switches on a new type of charging hub.

As well as its appearances at the Open Space in the city centre and the exhibition centre, the BMW iX3 will also be on show at BMW Welt in the north of Munich from 6 September. Under the spotlight here along with the new fully electric BMW model are innovations such as BMW Panoramic iDrive and services like BMW Charging. During the IAA, customers stopping to top up their vehicles at the BMW Welt charging stations will be treated to a refreshing surprise and, if desired, a free personal tour of all things BMW iX3 and BMW Charging.

Shortly before IAA Mobility 2025 opens to visitors, a new vehicle charging hub will go into service outside BMW Welt. The BMW Welt High-Power Charging station will provide eight charging points for electric vehicles. Created by Designworks, BMW’s innovation studio, the hub fits in neatly with the unique architecture of the overall building. Expert talks and presentations will accompany the introduction of the new charging facility from 8 September and continue throughout IAA Mobility 2025.

DigiTour: interactive experiences at the BMW Museum.

The BMW Museum will greet visitors to IAA Mobility 2025 with a new digital attraction: the BMW Museum DigiTour. This web-based app, which can be accessed without downloading, provides a modern, fascinating and interactive offering for the visitors from around the world. This new digital visitor experience brings the history and allure of the BMW brand to life. A highlights tour of classic BMWs (from the early days to the present day) will be presented here in digital form, as will shortly the Museum’s temporary exhibition “Belle Macchine – Italian Automotive Design at BMW.” Additional tours are planned, including options for families and kids. The BMW Museum DigiTour is free of charge, opens a window into rarely shown archive material and is available in several different languages.

The BMW Group: sustainability and circular economy across all areas.

As an integral part of the BMW Group’s strategy at IAA Mobility 2025, the theme of sustainability stands tall in an array of world premieres and innovations. Alongside the electrification of its drive systems, the BMW Group has adopted a holistic approach to achieving its goals in this area. The focus here is on reducing CO 2 emissions throughout a vehicle’s life cycle, and the development of the Neue Klasse has seen BMW doubling down on its commitment to these objectives. From the development of a product, use of secondary materials, procurement of raw materials and production, to the product’s use phase and eventual recycling, the BMW Group adheres to consistently circular thinking. This engagement with circularity can also been seen across the BMW Group’s stands at IAA Mobility 2025. Around 80 per cent of the installations, fixtures and materials in the Open Space at Max-Joseph-Platz are either already being reused or have been procured explicitly for extended use at other events as well. Plants, robots, concrete barriers and much of the event technology have largely been hired. The presentation at the Summit involves an even greater commitment to reusing materials. Single usage is therefore restricted primarily to graphics and materials placed under heavy stresses, such as floor coverings and wall surfaces.

*Consumption and emissions figures:

The figures for fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions, electric power consumption and range refer to vehicles in the German market. All figures are calculated based on the new WLTP test cycle. Fuel consumption and emissions data refers to the German Passenger Car Energy Labelling Regulation (PKW-EnVKV).