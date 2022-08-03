Minions are coming to The Broadway, Bradford!

The first surprise has been announced by The Broadway, Bradford as part of its action-packed summer schedule of activity – Minions are coming to Bradford!

The hugely popular characters from the Despicable Me series of movies will be meeting and greeting fans on Wednesday 27 July from 12 – 4.30pm outside of M&S and Superdry. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as there will be a queueing system in place to ensure everyone gets to meet, take selfies and chat to the loveable yellow characters.

Shoppers can also visit the giant deck chair installed outside of Superdry. Anyone who snaps a selfie in the deck chair and shares it on social media tagging #BroadwaySummerSurprises will be in with the chance of winning a £50 gift card.

Kicking off on Wednesday 27 July through to 1 September, six weeks of surprise entertainment is planned each Wednesday and Thursday and will be revealed the day prior to it taking place.