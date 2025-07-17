Business is picking up as GWM UK is set to expand its product offering with tough new contender

GWM UK will soon be introducing a further extension to its brand portfolio in the UK with the introduction of a new, rough, tough and go-anywhere contender.

In February, GWM UK launched the Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid SUV and is now set to follow up with another new product line, this time aimed at customers and businesses, looking to ‘pick-up’ a capable and tough vehicle that is ready to traverse any terrain.

Globally, GWM has five model lines. Until recently, ORA was the only line planned for sale in the UK. At the beginning of 2025, GWM UK transitioned to the ‘one GWM’ platform, which is already in operation in many other parts of the world, including Australia, enabling it to benefit from a wider product portfolio.

This new vehicle is getting ready to launch in the UK during September 2025 with further details, pricing and specifications set to be released in August.