With a population of 650million and being one of the most urbanized regions in the world, Latin America has huge potential for rapid further growth. Brazil alone has over 30% of the region’s population with subscribers there leading the way in app usage.

Through the MEF CONNECTS LATAM event on August 18th and 19th 2021, the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) will be shining a spotlight on this region.

MEF’s aim is simple: to connect industry stakeholders from around the world with regional players and those opportunities. Both members and non-members doing business across Latin America will be able to showcase their work to an international audience.

MEF CONNECTS LATAM is spread over two days: the first looking at LATAM as a whole, the second day zooming in on Brazil.

Each day will start with sessions in English, with later sessions coming in Spanish and Portuguese. Note that live captioning will be available throughout, so you won’t miss a thing!

Sessions include:

10 mind-blowing insights about Business Messaging in LATAM

Entertainment Trends in a Pandemic

· When Payments, Messaging and Digital Identity Meet

· Combatting Fraud to Unlock Carrier Billing Opportunities

· RCS in LATAM – What next?

· Firewalls in LATAM – an urgent requirement facing regulatory restrictions

· SMS Phishing in Brazil – an ongoing threat

· Business messaging – what’s happening now, what’s coming next?

· IoT in Brazil: Challenges and Opportunities

· The future of Cloud Gaming with 5G

· RCS in Brazil – how to scale the audience to tipping point

· Next steps for MEF in LATAM

For more information, and to register for free, visit: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/events_/mef-connects-latam/