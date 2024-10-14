  • Mon. Oct 14th, 2024

Oct 14, 2024

Dad jokes are a unique genre of humor that has become increasingly popular over the years. What sets dad jokes apart is their cheesy and often groan-inducing punchlines. While they may not always elicit a genuine laugh, there’s something endearing about a good dad joke. And what better day to share these corny quips than on a Monday – the start of the workweek when everyone could use a little pick-me-up?

Monday Dad Jokes are a great way to break the ice and start the week off on a lighthearted note. Whether you’re sharing them with your family, coworkers, or friends, these jokes are sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face. From puns about Mondays to classic dad one-liners, there’s a Monday Dad Joke for every occasion.

So, without further ado, here are a few Monday Dad Jokes to brighten up your day:

1. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field!

2. How does a penguin build its house? Igloos it together!

3. Why did the math book look sad? Because it had too many problems.

