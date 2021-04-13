British outdoor clothing specialist, Montane, has launched a major advertising campaign across the UK to drive brand awareness and to highlight the benefits of its kit for those who demand optimal performance and functionality.

The outdoor brand is collaborating with creative agency, FreshBritain, video director James Yeomans ‘YORKIE’, and production team SOLWORKS to deliver an inspiring campaign named ‘Never Stood Still’.

Backed by investors, Inverleith LLP, Montane has quadrupled its yearly marketing spend with the production and delivery of the campaign, making it the brand’s biggest marketing investment to date.

Scheduled to run for three consecutive months from April to July 2021, the campaign will feature on multiple platforms including TV (Sky Adsmart and video-on-demand), digital; including high impact display, YouTube, and print media.

The showpiece of the ‘Never Stood Still’ campaign is a three-minute video, headlined by two athletes, ultra-runner Carles Moll and rock climber Ruth Drastrop. The video brings to life Montane’s core messaging of simplicity and realism by portraying a truthful depiction of endurance activities and communicating the mindset which drives these athletes Further. Faster.

Montane’s Global Marketing Manager, Matthew Hickman, commented: “As interest in the outdoors continues to grow and evolve, we felt the time was right to ramp up our marketing investment to drive the brand forward to the next level. We believe the campaign’s clear and motivating message will resonate with a lot of people.

“‘Never Stood Still’ is the perfect portrayal of Montane as a brand – it is about enabling people to push themselves free of distraction, supported by innovative, lightweight, functional clothing and being a brand that believes in adventures and pushing yourself to achieve and experience more.”

Unifying the brand’s strapline of ‘Further. Faster.’ and its philosophy of needing less to do more, the ‘Never Stood Still’ campaign highlights key products from the brand’s SS21 range offering less complexity and distractions and more focus, commitment and adventure.

The campaign is part of a long-term communications and marketing strategy for the brand which will run in tandem with the brand’s ambitious and trailblazing product development programme.