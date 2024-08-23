New Hires and Soaring Profits for Local Environmental Consultancy

New Starters at Biodiverse Consulting

A North East environmental consultancy that is on track to reach £1.9m turnover by 2027, has reinforced its commitment to providing regional career opportunities by making four new hires with more vacancies on the horizon.

Having grown its team twentyfold since its inception in 2019, Biodiverse Consulting prides itself on facilitating robust development pathways to help local talent remain in the region, while also attracting national candidates to the North East. Half the team joined the consultancy straight from university, and many have since been promoted thanks to the company’s strong culture of professional development.

Biodiverse Consulting’s founder and director, Vicki Mordue, said: “When I founded the business five years ago, I felt passionate about prioritising graduate opportunities and developing the next generation of UK ecologists.

“Through our personal development process, I encourage individuals to explore their unique interests and do my utmost to facilitate their ambitions, in line with the needs of our growing business.

“I have invested over £40,000 in staff development so far this year, having also acquired the latest technology and equipment to keep us at the forefront of the industry and drive forward my team’s career goals.”

Recent graduates, Harry Reed, Amy Beckford and Tara Watson have joined the team alongside ecology intern, Lucy Rowell. All were inspired by the business’ passionate ethos and future focus.

Harry Reed said: “As a North East native and Newcastle University graduate, I was thrilled to find an in-region opportunity with Biodiverse Consulting. The team is knowledgeable and supportive, and Vicki’s focus on personal development is exceptional. I look forward to growing my skills with her guidance and support.”

Assistant Ecologist Tara Watson, who relocated from Dorset to Northumberland for her new role, added: “I was seeking an employer with a genuine commitment to wildlife protection and career progression – I am thrilled to have found this in Biodiverse Consulting. Vicki has made every effort to accommodate my master’s studies, offering flexible working hours and encouraging me to pursue my wider interests. I am excited to attend a diverse range of surveys with the team, growing both professionally and personally with their support.”

As well as investment into the team, growth has also been fuelled by an increasing number of customers in the built environment sector seeking solutions to the recent Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) legislation, an area of expertise for the consultancy. Profits have increased year-on-year, with the company forecasting almost £2m turnover by 2027.

Ecologist, Amy Beckford said: ”It’s amazing to see the impact the business has had in a relatively short space of time. The clients I liaise with daily are household names which is fantastic coming straight out of uni. The work we are doing collectively is so important and I can’t wait to see how BNG evolves, along with the consultancy.”

Ms Mordue concluded: “Since BNG was mandated, we have continued to grow at a rapid pace and thankfully, we’ve been able to hire ambitious graduates to help deliver this vital work for our clients.

“The future’s looking bright and there will be lots more positions available in the coming months for graduates and seasoned ecologists alike.

“I understand that not everyone can move to our wonderful region, so with that in mind, I plan to open a base in the South to enable us to cater for demand there and provide similar career opportunities.”

Biodiverse Consulting specialises in biodiversity net gain (BNG), nutrient neutrality, and traditional ecology services as well as CPD training. Clients include Dysart Developments, Barratt Homes, Pegasus Homes, and The Wildlife Trusts. It is currently recruiting ecologists from across the UK to join its expanding team.

To find out more about Biodiverse Consulting, please visit: https://www.biodiverseconsulting.co.uk/