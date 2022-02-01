Moody Logistics has recognised the contribution of staff that have excelled in their roles.

The family-run business, which includes sister companies Heathline Commercials and MCR Services, held a socially distanced employee awards ceremony inside its spacious 12,000sq ft cross deck facility in Cramlington.

Managing director Caroline Moody presented the annual Employee of the Year award to Jodie Curran and Driver of the Year award to Michael Crackett.

Karen Brown, of MCR Services, and James Clark, a driver with Moody Logistics, were both presented with long service awards to mark their 10 years spent with each company.

Nominated by her colleagues, Jodie, from Whitley Bay who has been group accountant for four years, was selected by the company directors as Employee of the Year in recognition of her hard work, initiative, and flexibility during the pandemic.

Caroline Moody said: “Jodie has gone above and beyond, displaying a real dedication and commitment. She ensured payroll deadlines were met and month end accounts were completed, despite having to work between home and office and late into the evenings.

“She also supported the directors by producing crucial financial analysis to support our decision making during what was a challenging 12 months.”

Michael Crackett, from Blyth, was named Driver of the Year after being voted for by his fellow drivers and the operations team. They cited his consistently high standards, positive attitude, high standard of customer service and excellent safety record.

He joined the company 16 months ago and was further commended for his dedication, can-do attitude, and the support he offers to colleagues.

Caroline told the annual awards event: “2021 was a crucial year which was again dominated by the uncertainties created by the pandemic.

“Despite these challenges and a national driver shortage, all three businesses have continued to thrive and expand, due in part to the strong links developed with our staff which promotes a loyalty that goes both ways.

“While these key awards deservedly highlight individual contributions, we recognise the success we have achieved is very much a team effort and we thank all our employees for their hard work and commitment.”