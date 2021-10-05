To celebrate the release of their new album ‘Blackest Blue’ which is due out independently via their own label Fly Agaric Records on 14th May, Morcheeba have announced a huge headline London show at O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday 9th December 2021. Pioneers of the British music scene, ‘Blackest Blue’ will be the band’s 10th studio album in a discography that spans three decades. The follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Blaze Away’ it features 10 tracks, and includes collaborations with Duke Garwood (known for his work with Mark Lanegan, amongst others) and Brad Barr (The Slip, The Barr Brothers). 2020 saw Morcheeba unable to tour or perform live, which gave Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey time to really focus on getting their songs right. The result of this time is a refined collection that fuses previous incarnations and sound of the band – such as downbeat, chill, electro-pop & soul – into one cohesive record that delves into the soul of the band’s genre-mashing musical heritage. As usual, the band didn’t approach the album with any pre-conceptions, and instead created an organic journey that represents everything great about Morcheeba. Ultimately, “‘Blackest Blue’ is about finding a way through the darkest of times and emerging the other side changed but intact,” say the duo, summing up their most exciting project to date.



Morcheeba’s global reach is impressive, taking them to every corner of the world. Their signature chilled electronic/organic sound has been border-hopping ever since the London-based band emerged as a household name. The past year has been one of introspection for the duo, as they take stock of their renewed global fan base and are now excited to get back on the road as they look forward to performing the new album live at their headline London show in December.



The band will be playing across the UK and at European festivals this summer. In the UK Morcheeba will headline the main stage of Pub In The Park in Dulwich on June 25th. Bands In The Sands, Perranporth Beach on July 24th. The Big Feastival’s main stage on Friday, August 27th. Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on Saturday 2th August. Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls in Kenton on Sunday August 29th followed by their own headline show at London O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday December 9th.



Tickets for the new London show go on sale 12pm on Friday 14th May and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www. morcheeba.uk



MORCHEEBA

LONDON O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON

THURSDAY 09 DECEMBER 2021 ‘Blackest Blue’ is out on 14th May via Fly Agaric Records, in partnership with Kartel Music Group. You can pre-order the album here: https://morcheeba.lnk.to/ blackestblue