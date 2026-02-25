More flights, more passengers… and more fear

More f lights, m ore p assengers… and more fear

When Newcastle International Airport unveiled its Masterplan 2040, it painted an exciting picture of growth. The popular regional hub will serve more destinations and more passengers, creating stronger global connections for the North East. It opens exciting opportunities for businesses and travellers – if they’re confident enough to take them.

Fear of flying is a huge problem across the world, with studies suggesting that up to 40% of people nervous about climbing on board. There are countless people across the North East who dread the moment the aircraft doors close, grabbing the armrest when turbulence hits and holding on while the plane comes in to land. Even worse, some people will avoid flying altogether.

Fear of flying is far more common than most people think, affecting everyone from seasoned travellers to first time flyers. Media coverage of airplane incidents can amplify those worries, even though commercial flying remains statistically one of the safest forms of transport in the world.

When you’re anxious about flying, your nervous system activates the fight-or-flight response. Your heart rate increases, breathing gets shorter, and the mind starts looking for signs of danger. The feelings can be intense, even though the evidence shows that you are completely safe. Over time, the brain begins to associate flying with threat, which can become a full-blown phobia if it’s not addressed.

In a region known for its grit and resilience, it’s not always easy to admit that something as everyday as flying can feel overwhelming – but it’s the first step to making a change. Understanding that you have a fear of flying is about acceptance. Once you accept you have a fear you can find ways to tackle it.

The good news is that there’s no need to face fear of flying on your own. You don’t need to grin and bear it, with structured support proving to make a genuine difference.

Rather than simply telling yourself to “be brave,” understanding how aircraft work, why turbulence happens, and how pilots are trained can dramatically reduce uncertainty. Combining that knowledge with proven psychological techniques, including breathing regulation, cognitive reframing and gradual exposure, can help flying feel more manageable.

Structured fear of flying support is available through Fly Above Fear, combining aviation insight with practical anxiety-management techniques. By combining aviation insight with trusted and established techniques, the programme helps people move from avoidance to confidence. The site contains a huge range of materials about all aspects of fear of flying that you can use to restore some calm and give you some confidence.

Masterplan 2040 is an incredible ambition for the North East, reflecting a hugely optimistic vision for growth and connectivity. Fear of flying can be debilitating for some people, but there’s help that can give anyone the strength they need to experience new places and take new opportunities to travel. The airport expansion is opening up doors to incredible new places you can find the confidence to walk through them.