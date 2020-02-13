More than 150 hotel businesses across the UK and Europe are now working with Charity Escapes, raising more than £350,000 for charities and boosting their marketing and brand profile through voucher donations.

Charity Escapes has developed a simple and free-to-use service for holiday operators and hotels, which enables them to benefit from targeted marketing campaigns as well as helping to raise money for charity. These campaigns are delivered through charity partnerships and their networks enabling voucher donors to reach thousands of potential new customers.

A hotel wishing to support a range of good causes simply donates a small number of off-peak room nights or F&B packages which can be used as auction or raffle prizes in charity fundraising events. Charity Escapes manages the whole process, making sure the hotel benefits from its donation by marketing the hotel through the charity’s supporter network at no cost to the hotel.

Since its launch in 2017 Charity Escapes has:

Raised £350,000 for charity

Managed more than 1700 vouchers worth over £500,000

Helped more than 200 registered charities

Worked with more than 150 businesses

Working with Luxury Hotel Partners since 2017, Charity Escapes has placed more than 100 vouchers raising in excess of £180,000. The hotel benefited from social media campaigns reaching 1.5m people on Twitter and 735k on Facebook.

Charity Escapes Manager, Carly Sells, said: “We are aiming towards becoming the charity partner of choice for the hotel and holiday sector, working together to help raise millions of pounds for good causes across the UK and beyond.

“These figures demonstrate that we are achieving this and making it far easier for hotels and other businesses to manage their charitable support.

“Hotels receive countless donation requests and processing them can take valuable time. Charity Escapes takes away all the hassle and administration, ensures that the brand is presented in the right way to a wide audience and collate the results of both the fundraising and the associated marketing, all at no cost.

“Our hotel partners tell us that it gives a structured approach to their charitable giving and relieves the pressures on busy administration teams. It is a win win situation for everyone involved.”

Lisa Crocker, General Manager at Stalybridge Suites, Newcastle said: “Staybridge Suites has worked with Charity Escapes for over a year now and doing so has enabled us to work with charities in a clear way, with visible results. We have been able to use these results to show our team and company our CSR in the local area. It has given us a structured approach to our charity involvement, which is fantastic

“They have also really relieved pressures on our team in administration of enquiries. We would not hesitate to recommend them!”

Corporate partners include Malmaison, Hotel Du Vin and Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

Charities worked with include Marie Curie UK, UK Youth, The Children’s Trust and Teenage Cancer Trust.