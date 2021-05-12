Although knee pain was common in every activity, the most common injuries vary by exercise. Weightlifters (23%) and HIIT trainers (22%) are more likely to experience pulled hamstrings, while people doing yoga (13%) and Pilates (26%) are more likely to cause lower back pain, and a twisted ankle is more likely to affect participants of team sports (31%).

Paul Hatton, Head of High Performance at Hull FC, said: “The biggest mistake I see in most gym-goers or amateur athletes is that they forget about recovery. People are going into the gym to achieve their goals, but they never remove the stimulus to get ready to go again the next day.

“It’s quite simple really; if you stimulate the body, then you need to remove that stimulation with rest, as that’s when the body then adapts to handle the stimulation better next time. I preach a lot with the athletes I work with that recovery is huge. We all spend money on the gym, on protein and pre-workouts, but how many are spending money on a decent stretch band, or time in a hot tub? That’s the biggest mistake I see on a day-to-day basis.



“The beauty with using recovery methods such as hydrotherapy, temperature therapy and proper cool downs is that the body is ready for exercise much quicker than it otherwise would be. For example, by using hydrotherapy in our recovery process, our players can prepare their bodies in extremely short periods when we have to play lots of games in a short space of time.”