CHARITY officials have extended the deadline for ticket sales to an annual car draw which raises £20,000 for their coffers.

The draw for St Teresa’s Hospice Darlington will now take place on June 27 and anyone wanting to buy a ticket can now do so by going on line.

Hospice chief executive Jane Bradshaw said: “Due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak we have taken the decision to extend the Car Draw which is so important to us to raise funds to continue our work.

“This means that we can raise as much as possible for St Teresa’s Hospice at this difficult time and it gives you even more chances to buy tickets.”

All tickets bought to date remain valid for the draw. Tickets can now also be purchased online at https://www.darlingtonhospice.org.uk/car-draw/ and tickets will be sent in the post along with a photocopy of the completed counterfoils as proof of purchase.

Long-time supporter of St Teresa’s Hospice Sherwoods Motor Group has sourced a top prize.

The Peugeot 108 is one of ten generous prizes with which the much-loved hospice hopes to match last year’s impressive car draw total of £20,000.

Other prizes include an Iron Man Karting session at Teesside Karting for up to 10 people and annual membership of Catterick Racecourse for two people.

Once again, in-patient, day and community services at St Teresa’s Hospice will benefit from the proceeds of the annual draw as it strives to raise the £3m a year needed to continue its work at a time where fundraising efforts have been hit hard.

All profits from the draw will go towards helping fund the hospice, which provides a raft of core services free of charge to support residents of Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire who are affected by life-limiting illness.

Sherwoods chairman and Hospice honorary president Alasdair MacConachie said: “These are very difficult times for everyone and the concern is that people may overlook the hospice which really does need the continued support of the community to finance its amazing work. There are some incredible prizes to be won, not least a car, which will certainly lift the mood, but you have to be in it to have a chance of winning.”

Anyone wanting to help the hospice immediately with its plight can support the current appeal by sending a #hugtoStTeresas and by using the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/HugToStTs.