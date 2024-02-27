MOTEL MEXICANA BRINGS A LATIN FLAVOUR TO NEWCASTLE

The flavours, sounds and atmosphere of everywhere from Columbia to Mexico are heading to the North East.

The former Bijoux nightclub at Mosley Street, Newcastle is currently undergoing a massive transformation to turn it into Motel Mexicana, which when completed will offer four floors of entertainment, food and drink – as well as somewhere to stay.

The initial stages of the project are costing over £500,000 and will see the ground and first floor of the building become a Latin influenced place to eat and drink early evening, before becoming a hot spot of entertainment until late.

The venture has been created jointly by the people behind one of Tyneside’s most successful clubs – Tup Tup Palace.

Nigel Holliday and Matt Smyth, who are also partners in the North East’s biggest scare park, Psycho Path, have joined forced with Andrew McGuigan, a school friend of Nigel’s and formerly of world renowned advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

Andrew has relocated to the North East and is overseeing the refurbishment.

The group took over Bijoux, which had been empty for around nine months and now work is underway with a view to the venue opening Easter weekend.

Nigel – also one of the partners behind Newcastle festive pop-up Moosenwirt – said that the aim was “to create a venue which would be exciting and fun with lots of live music, great food and drinks” aimed at attracting both a young and older crowd.

“We are going all out to create a really brilliant Latin vibe, bringing in influences from across South America as well as Mexico and Spain,” he said.

Matt and Andrew’s wives, who are from Spain and Columbia respectively, are also involved, ensuring that every aspect of Motel Mexicana is authentically Latin.

The initial plan is for the venue to be open from 4pm until late Sunday to Friday and then from noon until late on Saturdays, with plans to make it family friendly earlier in the day.

The second phase will see the third floor turned into a motel, with one large, multiple occupancy bedroom – again with the same Latin style – which can be booked for large groups wanting to host a special celebration.

The fourth floor will become a roof terrace, with plans to install a retractable glass roof and which will make it a perfect indoor / outdoor space.

“It’s something really new for Newcastle and we have brought all of our joint experience in creating places and events with the wow factor to Motel Mexicana,” said Nigel.