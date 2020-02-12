A LEADING North East spa is inviting guests to give the gift of pampering this year, with exclusive packages for Mother’s Day.

The Spa at Ramside, at County Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa has unveiled two new offers to treat mums with on Mothering Sunday, which this year falls on 22 March

For those with busy schedules, the Twilight for Two offer includes spa access from 5pm to 9pm and a two course dinner in the Fusion restaurant with a glass of fizz.

Priced at £189 for two people, guests will also enjoy a 35 minute treatment, with a choice of either an aromatherapy massage or a facial.

Or, for those with more time to spare, the Mother’s Day Spa Escape is an opportunity to make the most of the facilities with full access from 9am to 5pm.

The offer costs £125 per person, which also includes a 50 minute treatment, Asian-inspired afternoon tea and a glass of fizz in the spa’s restaurant.

Joanne Green, spa director, believes the offers are a great way to help loved ones unwind.

“We know mums have a lot on their plates, so we’ve created two different packages that we hope will work around the lives of busy parents,” said Joanne.

“Not only will she have plenty of time to relax and feel pampered, but it’s a fantastic opportunity to spend some quality time with mum and let her know just how much she is really appreciated.

“Traditional gifts like flowers and chocolate are always popular for Mother’s Day, but treating her to a spa visit or a delicious breakfast at Fusion is a great way to surprise her with something she may not expect.”

The Spa at Ramside has five pools – including a balcony infinity pool which can be booked at an extra cost – a sophisticated thermal suite and a state-of-the-art gym.

Twilight for Two and Mother’s Day Spa Escape are available to from 20 to 23 March.

For more information visit www.ramsidespa.co.uk or call 0191 375 3088.