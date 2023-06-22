Mowden RFC announces MIRA sponsorship

Darlington Mowden Park RFC has announced a new sponsorship agreement with North East marketing agency MIRA Marketing. The new agreement will see MIRA work with the club to provide a wealth of marketing and advertising support throughout the 2023/24 season.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the new partnership, MIRA Marketing CEO Stuart Bramley said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of brand expansion. With our recent growth, we have set our sights on forging strategic partnerships, and we are honoured that we can support Mowden Park as our first collaborative marketing venture. “As we join forces with Mowden Park, we will leverage our expertise to empower their marketing and contribute to elevating their esteemed brand.”

Formed in 2018, MIRA Marketing is a full service and performance-driven digital marketing agency in Newcastle, specialising in ppc, email marketing, social media and CRO. With regional and national clients, MIRA has quickly expanded to become one of the fastest-growing marketing agencies in the North East.

The new partnership will include the launch of Mowden Monthly – a digital newsletter aimed at giving club supporters an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what’s on at the Arena. As part of its sponsorship MIRA will benefit from a range of advertising opportunities at Mowden Park’s 25,000-seat Darlington Arena.

Tom Bulmer, Marketing and Sponsorship Manager at DMP, added: “We’re thrilled to have Stuart and the MIRA team on board for the 2023/24 season. They have a proven track record with a range of big brands and I’m sure they’ll make a big contribution over the coming months.”

“They are a growing company with ambitions that match our own, and we very much look forward to working with them going forward.”

For more information on MIRA Marketing and the services they offer, please visit https://www.miramarketing.co.uk/ or email Stuart at stuart@miramarketing.co.uk

