Hay & Kilner Advice Supports Sale of Cheshire Engineering Firm To Canadian Multinational

Advice from North East law firm Hay & Kilner has helped the directors of a specialist engineering firm complete its sale to a global industry leader.

Engineering Analysis Services Limited (EASL) has been acquired by Kinectrics Inc, a privately owned, global provider of lifecycle management services to the electric power industry, for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Cheshire, EASL is an advanced engineering consultancy firm providing engineering solutions in structural integrity design, analysis and assessment to the UK civil nuclear industry.

It has supported nuclear power station engineering plant operations, outages, and maintenance activities for more than 30 years which help improve clients’ plant availability and support plant life extension.

Mark Adams and Ben Jackson of Hay & Kilner’s corporate & commercial team worked with the EASL management team on the disposal, along with colleagues Sarah Hall, John Morgan and Beth Langley.

Canada-headquartered Kinectrics provides industry-leading lifecycle management services for electricity industry clients around the world.

Its expertise in engineering, testing, inspection and certification is backed by independent laboratory and testing facilities, a diverse fleet of field inspection equipment and an award-winning team of over 1,200 engineers and technical experts.

David Harris, President & CEO of Kinectrics, says: “We are excited to embark on a new chapter of growth in the UK nuclear sector.

“EASL’s impressive team of dedicated and highly experienced engineers have valuable expertise providing solutions to the high temperature, gas reactor industry.

“This acquisition will expand our local presence and strengthen our ability to support SMR, AMR and Fusion clients in the UK and around the world.”

The combined entities will offer additional resources and more comprehensive, streamlined services to support plant lifecycle management solutions for nuclear refurbishment and new build projects, both domestically and internationally.

Antony Hurst, Managing Director at EASL, adds: “Kinectrics is an excellent fit with EASL’s culture and values. Their world-renowned experts will complement our technical team.

“The acquisition will broaden future opportunities available to existing EASL staff including new cutting-edge nuclear projects via existing relationships with SMR and AMR developers. It will also extend the capacity and scope of technical services we can offer to our existing UK clients.

“The Hay & Kilner team were with us every step of the way during the acquisition process. Particular thanks go to Mark Adams, Ben Jackson, John Morgan, Sarah Hall and Beth Langley for their hard work and diligence.

“We have worked with property specialist John for many years and we knew we’d get the same high level of expertise and professionalism from his work colleagues.”

Mark Adams, partner in the corporate & commercial team at Hay & Kilner, says: “It’s been a pleasure to work with the EASL management team on the completion of this exciting deal and we wish them every success in the future.”

Please follow and like us: