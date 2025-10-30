STYLIST CREATES NORTH EAST UNIQUE FASHION NETWORKING EVENT

A DESIGNER and stylist is bringing her passion for fashion to the North East at a unique event being held next week (Nov 6).

Gosforth-based Shelly Kohli previously trained in fashion and has also worked on a number of fashion shows, most recently the popular Courage and Couture in aid of Cancer Research UK.

And now her latest project is aimed at bringing together creatives from across the industry plus anyone with a real interest in fashion.

The aim is to encourage everyone from models to make-up artists to anyone who just wants to network to go along.

La Rouche Soiree – Denim Done Differently will showcase the skills of two up and coming designers who are travelling from London to take part in the event.

They included Emily Jerez Freiere who’s brand JF will be shared with a North East audience for the first time.

Also running a pop-up on the night is Richa Sharma, another London-based desinger known for her contemporary womenswear which focusses on sustainable luxury and vegan-friendly fashion.

Shelly has also managed to secure Anna Pabissi, the creative force behind emerging fashion label Hob Pabissi, to be a guest speaker on the night.

Guests are being asked to wear their favourite denim in the most creative way, with a prize on offer to the best outfit.

They will be photographed on the red carpet and can also take part in the denim patch battle, where they can create their own embellished patch by using a range of accessories which will be provided.

A live embroidery station will also be set up on the night,where guests can have a signature flair added to their outfit.

Shelly decided on denim as the dress code for the event – which is being held at Louie’s Liquor Store at Newcastle’s Bigg Market – because “ it is just loved by everyone.”

“Denim is something that you can dress up or dress down and is something that pretty much everyone has in their wardrobe,” she said.

The hope is that people will style their denim outfit in an eye-catching way, which will lead to them being photographed on the red carpet on the night.

An embellishment area will also allow attendees to add some sparkle to patches of denim, which they can then take home to add to their outfit.

Shelly wants the event to be the launch of a whole series of “soirees” to turn the spotlight on the region’s fashion creatives.

“There is so much talent here in the North East and so many people with an interest in fashion but there’s not any events that bring them all together,” she said.

“What I want to do is create something that’s a showcase for fashion independents and those other skills that are important to the industry and unite them with people who just love clothes.”

Tickets for the first event cost £25 each which includes a drink on arrival and canapes. The event runs from 7pm to 9pm.

They can be bought at “La Rouche Soirée” Tickets, Thu 6 Nov 2025 at 19:00 | Eventbrite

“We really want this to be a great opportunity for the North East fashion community to really come together and network,” said Shelly.