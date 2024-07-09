Muckle LLP appoints associate solicitor to its first-class employment team

Muckle LLP has appointed an associate solicitor to its growing employment team, which is described by Legal 500 UK as providing “a first-class service in every respect”.

Martha Averley, originally from Gosforth, advises businesses across all stages of the employment relationship, from recruitment and day-to-day HR matters to discrimination, redundancy, unfair dismissal and exit planning. Martha has experience of employment tribunal litigation and advises on the employment aspects of corporate transactions.

Prior to Muckle, Martha studied law at The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) before completing her training contract at a magic circle international law firm in London.

Martha went on to spend five years working as an employment associate at an independent law firm in London, where she continued to develop her expertise advising both employer and employee clients. Martha was recently named in the pro bono recognition list 2024, highlighting solicitors who have completed at least 25 hours of pro bono legal assistance work in the previous calendar year.

Martha said: “It’s great to be back home in the North East. It’s refreshing to be part of a law firm that is committed to its values and genuinely cares about making a positive impact in the local community.

“I was initially drawn to employment law because at its core it is about relationships. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into my work with the team and meeting new colleagues and clients in the North East.”

Chris Maddock, partner and head of the employment team, said: “We’re delighted to have Martha on board. She’s a great asset to the team with her significant experience and expertise in employment law. Her involvement with her pro bono work aligns perfectly with our values and I have no doubt that she will be a credit to the team and our business as a whole.”