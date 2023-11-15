Muckle LLP continues to champion Teesside charity with senior partner’s trustee appointment

A leading lawyer from Muckle LLP has been appointed as a trustee to a Teesside charity.

Hugh Welch, Senior Partner and Corporate team lawyer at Muckle LLP has become a trustee of Middlesbrough-based charity Clean Slate Solutions, which helps people across Teesside and North Yorkshire with a past conviction get into paid employment.

The appointment demonstrates continued commitment from the Newcastle-based law firm in its support for Clean Slate Solutions.

Hugh was first introduced to the charity in February 2022 after it benefited from a £3,000 grant from Muckle’s Community Fund, managed by The Community Foundation, which facilitated 22 beneficiaries get into full-time employment. Since then, the relationship between the two organisations has grown, leading to Hugh taking on the role as trustee for the charity.

The charity provides dedicated employment mentors to support candidates in acquiring new skills, obtaining necessary certifications, refining interview techniques, and connecting them with employers.

Hugh said: “I initially connected with Richard and the team through our community fund and was very impressed with the work they do and the impact that has on the local community. It can be incredibly difficult to reintegrate into society after leaving the criminal justice system, and I was surprised to learn how much the level and quality of support to prepare for this within the prison system can vary.

“Working with organisations that promote employability within the region is important to both me and the firm, so I am delighted to be able to take up a trustee role at Clean Slate Solutions.”

Richard Brice, founder and head of operations for the charity, said: “Muckle is hugely committed to supporting the community, making an enormous difference to grassroots organisations in the region.

“The unrestricted financial support from Muckle allowed us to concentrate on transforming more lives. Having Hugh on board as a trustee is fantastic for us; the backup of a trusted legal organisation we can approach for help and advice has already been invaluable.”