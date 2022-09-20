Commercial law firm Muckle LLP has been named the top dealmaker in the region for the first half of 2022 in rankings published by independent analysts Experian MarketIQ.

The firm tops Experian’s latest Top 20 deal advisor league table for the first six months of 2022 after completing 33 qualifying deals worth a total of £280m. The team was also ranked 11th in the national rankings with 38 qualifying deals.

Muckle said the number one ranking reflects a period of considerable activity by the corporate team and the successful completion of a varied range of deals, including advising Aspire Technology Solutions as it secured an £85m growth investment deal from mid-market private equity firm LDC.

Anthony Evans, Partner and Head of the Corporate team, said: “It has been an excellent first half of the year for the team. We have worked on some great deals including the investment into Aspire Technology.

“We are privileged to work with such fantastic clients. In particular, it has been really satisfying to help a number of our clients grow through making key strategic acquisitions. Thank you to all our clients and business partners that we have worked with during the period.”

The report shows 178 deals valued above £500,000 were sealed in the region between January and June – with a total value of £1.7bn – a decrease of 14% from last year. The region is still outperforming the UK average which as a whole fell by 19% in deal volumes while the North East only dropped by 14%.

Anthony said: “From what we are seeing the deal market is remaining positive at the moment, despite a decrease in the overall year on year value; the pipeline for Q4 this year looks particularly strong.”