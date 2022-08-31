Cumbria-born Georgia Sproat is celebrating after taking up a full-time contract with Newcastle-based commercial law firm Muckle LLP.

Having worked across the firm’s Corporate, Banking, Construction and Engineering teams, Georgia has now completed her training contract and has taken up her seat in Muckle’s Banking and Restructuring team.

Georgia was recruited by the nationally-renowned firm from university and cites the supportive culture as a key reason for choosing Muckle.

She said: “I think what makes Muckle such a great place to work is the people – there is a real family feel to working here. Everyone is so adaptable and helpful, and the working environment is flexible and inclusive. I am very excited to be furthering my career at such a forward-thinking firm.”

Georgia’s experience chimes with Muckle LLP’s four core values – care, trust, teamwork and responsibility. The firm is ranked 2nd in the world against legal firms of the same size, and 147th globally overall, following its Investors in People survey results where it maintained “Gold” status. In total, over 98% of employees said Muckle was a great place to work.

Louise Duffy, Partner and Head of Banking said: “I am delighted that Georgia has chosen to take up a position in our team. Like everyone here, Georgia is committed to providing our clients with technically excellent service. Our clients love working with her and she is already a tremendous asset to our business.”

“We’ve long promoted a culture of care, trust, teamwork and responsibility at Muckle and I think that’s what attracts a lot of new talent to the firm – people want to work at a place that cares about its people, clients and community.”

Muckle continues to invest in new talent, with the recruitment process already completed for its 2024 trainee cohort. The firm recently announced a new partnership with The University of Law (ULaw), which will support future trainees with their Solicitors Qualifying Examination.