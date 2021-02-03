The North East’s leading independent law firm for businesses, Muckle LLP, has continued its growth with the appointment of three new trainee solicitors.

Georgia Sproat, from Kendal in Cumbria, takes up her first seat with the Corporate team, assisting senior lawyers in the busy North East deals market.

Kieran O’Donoghue, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, has joined the Dispute Resolution team and is currently working on multiple business interruption insurance claims.

Olivia Tindle, from Stockton on Tees, has begun her training contract in the Real Estate team, dealing with a range of commercial landlord and tenant issues.

Consistently recognised as one of the best places to work, Muckle ended 2020 having announced its third consecutive year of growth and its highest turnover in history.

Despite the majority of its people working from home due to the pandemic, the firm has pressed ahead with the appointments and the trio have begun their two year solicitor training at Muckle.

Jason Wainwright, Muckle managing partner, said: “Despite undoubted economic uncertainty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we feel it is arguably all the more important to invest in future talent and also to support the future growth of our business.

“Many firms have delayed taking on new trainees this year but we were keen to press on despite the challenges of lockdown and Olivia, Georgia and Kieran are already making an impact.

“Work levels were very high across the firm at the end of last year, and so far 2021 has been equally busy, with no shortage of work and experiences for our new trainees. We’re delighted to welcome them to the Muckle family and wish them all the very best in their training.”

Trainee solicitor Georgia said: “Due to the pandemic my induction has been far from typical, but Muckle has really made it work. I am so thankful that they’ve taken measures to safely adapt our training and introductions to allow us to start despite the lockdown.”

Olivia said: “Everyone has been very welcoming. Many people have video called me ‘just to say hello’, which has been nice, and I’ve been assisting lots of my colleagues with their transactional work, which is great because I like to be busy!”

Kieran added: “Muckle stood out to me because not only do you work with industry leading experts and high end clients, everyone at the firm is genuinely friendly, approachable and down to earth and they have all gone out of their way to make us feel welcome while working from home.”