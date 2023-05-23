Muckle LLP strengthens its employment team with newly qualified lawyer

Newcastle-based leading law firm Muckle LLP has expanded its growing employment team as newly qualified Craig Harvey joins the team.

Having qualified into the team in March 2023, Craig will continue to offer advice to employers on a variety of employment law matters and support with business immigration issues.

Craig joined Muckle in September 2021 on its graduate training programme. During his training, Craig undertook seats in the real estate and corporate teams, gaining valuable experience across multiple areas of law which he uses, in particular, when providing employment support on corporate transactions.

Prior to joining Muckle, Craig studied MLaw at Northumbria University before joining a local law firm, where he put his skills into practice working as a paralegal in employment law.

At Muckle, Craig is an enthusiastic member of the firm’s community team. Muckle’s commitment to its Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and dedication to making a difference within the region was a major factor in Craig’s decision to join Muckle LLP.

On qualifying at the firm, Craig said: “It’s great to have qualified at a firm that has such a friendly and approachable culture, coupled with strong commercial credentials. I feel like a key part of the wider business and have plenty of support around me. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into my new role, continuing to develop my skillset as a newly qualified solicitor and progressing pro bono initiatives within the community team. ”

Chris Maddock, partner and head of the employment team said: “We’re delighted to be strengthening our team and welcoming a talented new lawyer to the firm.

“Craig has already built up a wide skillset working across different areas of law that he can now put into delivering fantastic work for our clients. Craig’s passion and commitment to the community team within the firm makes him stand out and I have no doubt his drive will lead to continued success here at Muckle.”

Please follow and like us: