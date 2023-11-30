Muckle LLP’s top-ranked real estate team continues to strengthen with new appointment

Leading law firm for business Muckle LLP has welcomed a new solicitor to further expand its real estate team.

Described by Legal 500 UK as ‘standing out for client care and communication,’ Muckle’s Real Estate team is one of the leading and largest commercial property teams in the North East.

James Stacey, who joined Muckle in October, will work closely alongside partner and head of real estate Jonathan Combe on a variety of projects acting for developers, investors, landlords, tenants and the public sector.

Before joining Muckle, James gained experience working at a national Newcastle-based law firm, where he managed multiple client portfolios for a variety of principally retail clients.

Prior to this, James studied MLaw at Northumbria University before working and qualifying at a regional law firm in Barnsley, during which time he was able to broaden and develop his property skills.

James said: “Choosing to come and work at Muckle was a no-brainer for me. The firm aligns perfectly with my career development goals and I’m able to work alongside some of the best in the region.

“Muckle is renowned for its positive and supportive working environment and, in my first four weeks, I’ve experienced firsthand the commitment to excellence which they are known for.

“I’m hoping that my new role at Muckle will allow me to gain more experience working on more complex and technical matters and I’m keen to expand my skills across other areas including finance and property development.”

Jonathan Combe, partner and head of real estate, said: “As a prominent team in the region, we are thrilled to welcome individuals who share our commitment to delivering exceptional work for our clients. James’ positive attitude will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of both the team and wider firm.”