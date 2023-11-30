Sapphire HR Marks Fifth Birthday With Rebrand And Growth Drive

Sapphire HR’s founder and managing director Michael Dobson with HR consultant Ashley Gray

An ambitious North East HR consultancy is celebrating its fifth birthday by widening its focus to cover the whole of the UK.

Sapphire HR offers a fully outsourced HR service for businesses that either don’t have or choose not to have their own personnel teams, and has particular expertise in the social care, retail, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Having adapted its business model through the pandemic, the North Tyneside-based firm is now concentrating on a remote working model, in order to be able to access the expertise that its clients need from anywhere in the country.

As part of reaching its fifth birthday, Sapphire has also worked with marketing firm Team Valley Group to complete a rebrand, has upgraded its website and is embarking on an enhanced marketing campaign to increase its client base, with growing its presence in the North West and in London being high on its agenda.

The business took additional space at the Mistral House complex on the Silverlink Business Park in 2021 to accommodate its growing team, and is expecting to create up to four new jobs as it implements the next stage of its development strategy.

Alongside its core services, Sapphire also offers bespoke consultancy on strategic workforce projects, as well as learning and development programmes which are tailored to individual clients’ requirements.

Sapphire HR’s founder and managing director Michael Dobson, who is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, says: “The last five years have taken some turns that nobody could have predicted, but we’re proud to have built a successful business in a challenging climate and to be looking forward to the next five years with great optimism.

“Our success has been built on establishing strong, long-term relationships with clients across a range of industries that value the personal touch that a smaller independent firm can provide, and that will remain the touchstone for everything we do going forward.

“With the prevalence of remote working since the pandemic, the location of service providers has become much less of an issue, which means that we’re able to bring in the expertise our clients need from all over the country, along with clients from every part of the UK.

“Our rebrand and marketing drive will provide the business with new momentum and we’re expecting to be creating more jobs in the North East as our client base expands.”