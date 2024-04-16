Tunnellers come above ground to show support for heroes of the air

The Great North Air Ambulance has received a donation from the team working to construct a major new water pipeline across the south of the region.

Farrans Construction is the main contractor on the first phase of Northumbrian Water’s £155m Project Pipeline: County Durham and Tees Valley. They’re working alongside specialists Joseph Gallagher Group on a key part of the project, where the 57km pipeline will pass through a tunnel beneath the River Tees, near Barnard Castle, County Durham.

The two companies have come together to donate £1,000 to the Great North Air Ambulance, to help support the charity. The donation was handed over at a special event to mark the arrival of a specialist tunnel boring machine, close to the east bank of the river.

The project will see the new pipeline created, connecting Lartington Water Treatment Works, in Teesdale, with customers across the south of County Durham and across into Teesside.

Ben Sisson, specialist fundraiser at GNAAS, said: “We are very grateful for the support from Farrans Construction and Joseph Gallagher Group. As a charity, we do not receive any government funding, and it costs £8.5m a year to remain operational. The donation of £1,000 will help our doctors, pilots and paramedics continue to help critically ill or injured people across the region.”

David Mellor, Contracts Director for Farrans, said: “For many years, Farrans has been committed to delivering social value, to make a genuine difference to our customers, end users and society as a whole. We strive to work in a way that engages with local people and creates social impact on all of our projects. By supporting the Great North Air Ambulance Service here, we’re acknowledging the pride the community has for this important charity and helping to sustain its future.”

Andrew Banks, Contracts Manager at Joseph Gallagher, said: “Joseph Gallagher is delighted to bring our tunnelling expertise to such a pivotal project at Teesdale. Partnering on the Project Pipeline: County Durham and Tees Valley not only allows us to showcase our capabilities but also to contribute significantly to the community. Our collaboration with Farrans Construction and the donation to the Great North Air Ambulance are reflective of our commitment to enhancing local services and supporting vital charities. It’s truly rewarding to be a part of this project that not only strengthens infrastructure but also uplifts the community spirit.”