HIP HOP TO IT – TUP TUP PALACE BRINGS BACK HIT EVENT

TWO sellout at event at Newcastle’s top night club has led to it returning for the third time – which is great news for anyone wanting to relive the 90s and 00s Hip Hop and R&B scene.

Newcastle’s Tup Tup Palace staged its first Hip Hop and R&B Reunion back in November last year, which was then repeated back in February.

The Reunion will take place on Saturday 6 June when between 3pm and 8pm clubgoers can relive the glory days– aimed at club goers who miss the glory days of the city’s RnB and Hip Hop scene.

The event is a must for everyone who attended classic club nights such as LoveDough at Ikon on Thursdays or Julies on a Sunday – offering the opportunity for people to relive the magic of those special events.

Attendees can expect the music of everyone from Snoop Dogg to Destiny’s Child, from 50 Cent to Ashanti and Lauryn Hill to Alicia Keys.

“They were the hay day of Newcastle’s night life, with legendary events virtually every night of the week,” said Nigel Holliday, one of the co-owners of Tup Tup Palace.

“We have had such an amazing response to the previous two events and had so many people asking us to do it again that we’ve arranged this third event.

Headlining on the day will be hometown legend coming back from Dubai, DJ Jax, Manny Norté from Capital Extra, with special guests Vibe Room and Doc Jnr.

“This is a must for anyone who remembers the club scene back in the day,” said Nigel.

“We will be playing all of the classics from those golden years, just 100 per cent old school Hip Hop and R&B.”

Tickets are £12, with options to book private tables They can be purchased at THE REUNION – RNB + HIP HOP SUMMER DAY PARTY at Tup Tup Palace, Newcastle upon Tyne on 6th Jun | Fatsoma

Anyone who wants to book a private table can do so by emailing bookings@tuptuppalace.com