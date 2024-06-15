Must-See Festivals in the Midlands This June

The Midlands in the UK is bustling with exciting festivals throughout June 2024. Here are some of the standout events you should consider attending:

1. Download Festival (14th-16th June)

Held at Donington Park, Leicestershire, Download Festival is the UK’s premier rock festival. It features a stellar lineup of rock and metal bands from around the world, offering a high-energy weekend for music enthusiasts. The festival is known for its intense performances and vibrant atmosphere, making it a must-visit for rock fans​ (Download Festival)​.

2. Stone Valley Festival Midlands (21st-23rd June)

Located at Thoresby Park, this festival offers a unique blend of live music, scooters, and a friendly atmosphere. Stone Valley Festival is celebrated for its community feel and diverse lineup of bands, making it an ideal destination for music lovers looking for a more intimate festival experience​ (Stone Valley Festivals)​.

3. Midlands Air Festival (31st May – 2nd June)

Taking place at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, the Midlands Air Festival is perfect for aviation enthusiasts. The event features spectacular air displays, hot air balloon launches, and a variety of family-friendly activities. It’s a great way to kick off the summer festival season with something a bit different​ (Midlands Air Festival)​.

4. Birmingham Pride (24th-25th June)

Birmingham Pride is one of the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ festivals. Held in the city center, it features a vibrant parade, live music, and a range of entertainment options. The festival is a celebration of diversity and inclusion, attracting visitors from all over the country​ (Muddy Stilettos UK)​.

5. Forbidden Forest Festival (31st May – 2nd June)

Set in the enchanting grounds of Belvoir Castle, Grantham, Forbidden Forest is an electronic music festival created by dance music fans for dance music fans. The festival promises an immersive experience with top-notch DJ sets and stunning visuals​ (Download Festival)​.

These festivals highlight the diverse cultural landscape of the Midlands, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re a rock aficionado, an aviation enthusiast, or looking for a family-friendly outing, the Midlands has a festival that will make your June unforgettable. Make sure to check the official websites for tickets and additional details. Enjoy the festivities!