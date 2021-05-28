We can’t quite pinpoint why a romance is made so much more intriguing when it occurs within the confines of a vehicle, but it’s fair to say, it is.

Hollywood have, for so many years, used this situation to create an environment full of tension which makes for undeniably great viewing. One of the most common features we see on the big screen is two love interests gazing into one another’s eyes lovingly or, perhaps, just with lust — either way, we’re an absolute sucker for it!

That got us thinking: with a Christmas break and not much to do, what are the greatest cinema romance scenes that take place in a car? We’ve scoured the depths of the internet and bring you some of the most touch-and-go (to a lesser extent) moments between two sweethearts, using Rotten Tomatoes rankings to detail your absolute favourites.

Dear John

Starring: Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 55%

Who would ever go as far as doubting that Dear John would fail to feature on this list? Considering it’s one of the biggest tear-jerking romance movies that has ever graced the big screen, its inclusion was almost guaranteed.

This isn’t a steamy sex scene, far from it in fact — it is something that you could watch with your grandmother on a Sunday afternoon.

The story follows American soldier John as he returns from service, meeting college student Savannah. The two click almost instantly, but upon meeting John’s father, Savannah points to the fact she believes he may be suffering from autism, something John appears oblivious to.

As John drops her home in his Lincoln Town Car, Savannah mentions that she likes his father and she knows that he loves John. She leans in and pecks John on the cheek before getting out of the car, causing him to bite the bullet and ask whether he’ll be seeing her again.

For those who know the rest, you’ll understand the significance of that one small kiss.

Fifty Shades Freed

Starring: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 37%

The third and final movie adaptation in E.L. James’ Fifty Shades trilogy follows Mr Grey and Anastasia as they begin to negotiate married life. The two are convinced that they have left their pasts behind as they look to settle down and explore what a monogynous life has in store. Unfortunately, this isn’t quite what happens, but we’ll not go as far as delivering that spoiler for you.

Cutting to the chase, quite literally, the couple realise they are being followed and a car chase develops, with Christian asking his wife to show off her driving capabilities.

Viewers watch on as Ana controls her Audi R8 in a fashion that the Stig would be proud off, perfectly manipulating any apex which comes her way.

As they grind to a halt, Ana begins to kiss Christian before reaching for his belt buckle, only to be reminded by her husband that they are in a car park — of course that wasn’t to stop them…

Titanic

Starring: Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 69%

This film features on our list not only as one of the most romantic car scenes of all time, but as one of the greatest movies to have ever been created.

James Cameron’s 1997 film follows the story of aristocrat Rose and artist Jack, who fall in love as the world-famous passenger line began to sink in 1912.

Quite remarkably, the only motor vehicle to be aboard the Titanic on its maiden voyage was a Renault Type CB Coupe de Ville, something which Jack and Rose in the film take full advantage off.

After walking hand in hand through the lower decks of the ship, the two stumble across the classic vehicle and climb into the back.

The cameras cutaway but on their return viewers are presented with a mass of very steamy windows, leaving little to the imagination. This will, undoubtedly, go down as one of the most romantic movie scenes of all time.

Drive

Starring: Carey Mulligan and Ryan Gosling

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

After watching this 2011 film you will quickly understand why it went on to receive a standing ovation after its first showing at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Driver, as the character is known as, plays the role of a garage mechanic, stunt man, and getaway driver. But alongside his passion for all things fast he begins to develop feelings for the beautiful Irene.

On their first encounter, after leaving her car in for repairs, Driver’s boss suggests that he drop both Irene and her young son home. Driver rarely speaks throughout the entirety of the film but when he does, he does so monosyllabically and with dulcet tones. He turns to Irene and asks, “Wanna see something?”

What follows is not lust, not even a kiss, it is simply a beautiful moment between a man and a woman in 1973 Chevy Malibu. This moment pinpoints a rollercoaster romance.

Baby Driver

Starring: Ansel Elgort and Lily James

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

Baby, the main character in this 2017 movie, has sailed through life thanks to his unrivalled ability behind the wheel. He does, in most parts, use this incredible skill to assist in heists and robberies. But, after meeting Debora, he wants to leave this world of criminality behind in exchange for settling down.

The romantic scene comes in the form of Debora asking Baby to come in for a coffee, noting that he can tell her anything, to which he responds, “You’re the best thing that’s happened to me in a long time!”

Debora leans over, places the palm of her hand gently on Baby’s cheek, caressing his face, and kissing him. Of course, it wasn’t all a fairy-tale story of romance considering Baby had actually stolen the 1986 Chevrolet Caprice they were sat in from an elderly woman…

It’s safe to say that we are all easily won over by a romantic scene that takes place in a car. But as we’ve noted, it doesn’t have to be an X-rated scene to grab our attention!