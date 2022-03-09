Leading Chinese developer 24 Entertainment are pleased to be able to provide new players with the chance to try out NARAKA on its free weekend, special event sales & a brand new season update, all appearing in-game soon.

Free weekend – 08:00 2/18 – 08:00 2/22 PST

Special sale 30% off – 08:00 2/18 – 08:00 2/25 PST

Players are able to jump into NARAKA: BLADEPOINT’s free weekend between February 18th until February 22nd, giving everyone the chance to try out the exhilarating battle royale, along with the new season known as Echelon. A special sale will also be taking place until February 25th, offering players the chance to grab NARAKA: BLADEPOINT at a huge 30% discount.

Starting on February 13th, Echelon will introduce an electrifying fire and ice theme, teasing the arrival of a new female hero, Justina Gu, who will launch later into the season. Alongside this, the new seasonal event Spring Blooms will also be available, allowing players to collect Blossom Branches by completing in-game missions, which can be redeemed for exclusive Valentine’s Day rewards, including the special emote Envy, and Avatar Fate Entwined: Dawn/Fate Entwined:Eventide.

A new season pass introduction video can be seen here: Season 3: Echelon Treasure Scroll | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – YouTube

New hero Justina Gu animation trailer can be seen here: Crimson and Winter – New Hero Justina Gu Animated Short | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – YouTube



Additionally, a Duo Mode is now available in ranked following the massive demand from fans. Big changes to the Souljades system have also been made, with more Souldjades joining NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. These include exciting changes such as a Souldjade which can save players from death, steal health, or even cast thunder when dodging attacks.

New season Souljades update video can be seen here: Season 3: Echelon – Souljades Update Preview | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – YouTube

All of this content will be available in the new Echelon update on February 13, signaling a thrilling future for NARAKA: BLADEPOINT.

