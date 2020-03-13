Following the enormous success of National B&B Week in 2019, eviivo and the B&B Association are again coordinating a week-long celebration to highlight the wealth of unique and wonderful independent hotels, guest houses and B&Bs across the country.

National B&B Week 2020, running from 16th-22nd March, will again showcase British B&Bs and their significant contribution to the UK economy, as well as recognising the dedicated hosts and hoteliers who make them so successful.

The B&B Association and eviivo are joining forces in collaboration with the broader travel industry to encourage holidaymakers to book and stay in a B&B during the week and throughout 2020. Property owners are being encouraged to offer customers exclusive deals and discounts, free upgrades, treats such as champagne and chocolates upon arrival, tastings of local produce, and free admission to nearby attractions or unique experiences.

Online booking specialists, eviivo, hope that with the help of independent hosts and theirexclusive offers throughout the week, as many holidaymakers as possible will be encouraged to book a room and unwind at a UK B&B.

As part of the campaign, eviivo is again partnering with the Family Holiday Association to raise awareness and funds for the charity that provide short breaks to struggling families who face some of the toughest challenges life can bring.

Paul Saxby, Marketing Director at eviivo, said: “We are delighted to be running National B&B Week again this year. It is a great initiative that highlights the wonderful, original, and high-quality independent accommodation available all over the UK. The hard work, dedication and passion of property owners is truly inspiring, and is paramount to their guests experiencing a truly memorable stay.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to experience a UK staycation during National B&B Week and beyond and hope to see hundreds of B&B owners taking part in the week to showcase just how amazing this industry is.”

For more information on National B&B Week, to get involved, and view all the exclusive perks and incentives during the week, please visit: https://bandbweek.com/