National Marine Week 2025: Celebrating the UK’s Ocean Treasures

Introduction: Dive into National Marine Week 2025
Every year, National Marine Week invites us to explore the wonders of the UK’s seas, shorelines, and marine wildlife. In 2025, this celebration runs from Saturday, July 26th to Sunday, August 10th, giving everyone a chance to connect with the ocean that surrounds our island nation.
Led by The Wildlife Trusts, National Marine Week 2025 is not just a week—it’s a two-week tidal wave of events, education, and conservation activities aimed at raising awareness of the incredible marine ecosystems on our doorstep.
From puffins and porpoises to starfish and seaweed, this is the perfect time to discover, protect, and celebrate UK marine life.
What is National Marine Week?
National Marine Week is the UK’s flagship event for marine conservation awareness, launched to inspire the public about the value and beauty of our coastal environments. The initiative highlights the threats faced by marine biodiversity and promotes efforts to protect, preserve, and enjoy our coastal waters responsibly.
It’s a time for:
-
Beach cleans
-
Rockpool rambles
-
Wildlife walks
-
Interactive workshops
-
Talks by marine biologists
-
Citizen science projects
These activities occur nationwide, making it easy for individuals, families, schools, and organisations to get involved.
Why National Marine Week 2025 Matters
Despite their beauty, our seas are under threat from:
-
Pollution
-
Climate change
-
Overfishing
-
Habitat destruction
National Marine Week helps bridge the gap between awareness and action by:
-
Highlighting endangered species
-
Educating the public on how to reduce ocean pollution
-
Supporting the development of Marine Conservation Zones (MCZs)
-
Encouraging sustainable seafood choices
-
Fostering community-led environmental stewardship
With over 20,000 species living in UK waters, including bottlenose dolphins, basking sharks, and grey seals, there has never been a more important time to act.
How to Get Involved in National Marine Week 2025
Whether you live near the sea or inland, there are plenty of ways to join the celebration:
1. Join a Local Wildlife Trust Event
Search your local Wildlife Trust’s website to find guided walks, talks, and workshops near you. These events are often free and family-friendly.
2. Take Part in a Beach Clean
Participate in organised beach cleanups or host your own. Removing plastic and waste from beaches helps protect marine animals from ingestion or entanglement.
3. Explore a Rockpool
UK coastlines are rich in tidal pools full of starfish, crabs, anemones, and sea snails. Learn to identify creatures and how they survive in this unique habitat.
4. Share on Social Media
Use hashtags like #NationalMarineWeek, #SaveOurSeas, and #MarineConservation to spread awareness. Share pictures of your marine adventures or conservation efforts.
5. Donate or Fundraise for Marine Charities
Support organisations like:
-
The Wildlife Trusts
-
Marine Conservation Society
-
Surfers Against Sewage
-
Sea Life Trust
Their efforts are vital to protecting our marine environment.
Spotlight: UK Marine Species to Discover in 2025
During National Marine Week 2025, take time to appreciate these native sea dwellers:
🐟 Atlantic Puffin
These iconic seabirds nest in places like Bempton Cliffs (Yorkshire) and Skomer Island (Wales).
🐬 Bottlenose Dolphins
Often spotted off the coasts of Scotland, Cornwall, and Cardigan Bay, these intelligent mammals delight observers with their acrobatics.
🐢 Leatherback Turtle
The world’s largest sea turtle visits UK waters in summer to feast on jellyfish.
🦀 Common Shore Crab
A familiar resident of UK rockpools, the shore crab is easy to find and perfect for young explorers.
🦈 Basking Shark
The second-largest fish on the planet, basking sharks are gentle plankton-feeders seen off Isle of Man and Cornwall during summer.
Top UK Locations for Marine Wildlife Watching in 2025
1. Anglesey, Wales
A prime spot for puffins, seals, and porpoises.
2. Northumberland Coast
Home to seabird colonies and scenic coastal walks.
3. Lundy Island, Devon
Designated as the UK’s first Marine Conservation Zone, perfect for snorkelling and diving.
4. The Farne Islands
Teeming with seals, seabirds, and a great educational day out.
5. Scilly Isles
Warm waters and vibrant marine life make this a snorkeller’s paradise.
Educational Resources for Schools and Families
National Marine Week 2025 is a golden opportunity for teachers, home educators, and parents to teach children about the ocean.
Useful tools include:
-
Wildlife Trusts’ education packs
-
Marine biology colouring sheets
-
DIY ocean science experiments
-
Online rockpool ID guides
-
Live webcams of UK seabird colonies
It’s fun, hands-on learning that fosters a love of nature and responsibility from an early age.
Sustainable Actions You Can Take Beyond Marine Week
-
Reduce single-use plastic
-
Opt for sustainable seafood (MSC-certified)
-
Avoid products with microbeads
-
Choose reef-safe sunscreens
-
Limit vehicle emissions near coastlines
Every small action contributes to a healthier marine future.
Looking Ahead: The Future of Marine Conservation in the UK
With increasing support from government and communities, the UK has ambitious goals to expand marine protected areas (MPAs) and reduce carbon footprints impacting the sea. Technology is also advancing in the areas of:
-
Marine biodiversity monitoring
-
Plastic recycling innovations
-
Sustainable aquaculture
National Marine Week 2025 is not just a celebration—it’s a call to protect our seas for generations to come.
Final Thoughts
National Marine Week 2025 is your chance to connect with the coast, celebrate marine biodiversity, and contribute to ocean conservation. Whether you’re a diver, dog walker, teacher, or curious child, the UK’s seas belong to us all—and they need our help.
So grab your wellies, pack a reusable water bottle, and get ready to explore the blue heart of the UK.
