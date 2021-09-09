13TH – 19th September 2021

Riso Gallo, the Italian rice and risotto experts, are once again supporting National Rice Week, teaming up with top UK chefs – including renowned Davide Degiovanni, Danilo Cortellini and Paul Gayler – to create a selection of rice inspired recipes!

Riso Gallo is the first international brand in the sector to have undertaken the production of rice from sustainable agriculture, making their premium best-selling risotto rices – Gallo Risotto Tradition, Arborio, Carnaroli and Carnaroli Rustico – fully sustainable.

This means that almost 50% of Riso Gallo business in Europe (outside Italy) now comes from sustainable agriculture. And this is the first step of a progressive commitment from the company towards a fully sustainable approach to its’ rice business. The focus is on 0km sourcing, top quality raw materials and sustainable to the environment, people and local community. Sustainability and our commitment to plastic that is suitable for recycling are also indicators of the continuous attention to excellence from the Italian Maestro of Risotto.

All these rice variants are packaged using FSC certified cardboard and plastic vacuum packaging that is suitable for recycling, following the launch of a new eco-sustainable, low environmental impact plastic. Riso Gallo are the first company to adopt this sustainable packaging.

‘’Everything Green risotto’’

By Paul Gayler

serves 4

1 onion, finely chopped

250g Riso Gallo Traditional risotto rice

75ml prepared good quality pesto sauce

50g fresh tarragon, leaves only

150g tender stem broccoli,

100g frozen peas, defrosted

1 medium size courgette, cut into 1cm slices

store staple ingredients:

1 tb olive oil

1 vegetable stock cube (prepared into 800ml prepared stock)

40g unsalted butter

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a heavy based pan, add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened.

Add the Rice and stir until the grains are coated in the oil, about one minute.

Heat the stock to boiling , then add a ladle of stock to the rice and simmer the rice until all the liquid has evaporated , continue adding stock a little at a time until all the stock is used and the rice is cooked, creamy , but still with a slight bite ( al dente).

Cook the tender stem broccoli in a pan of boiling water for 3-4 minutes or until just cooked, drain well.

Take the broccoli, remove the base stems leaving the florets intact.

Place the broccolis bases in a blender with the pesto sauce and blitz until smooth.

Cook the courgettes in little olive oil and tender.

When the rice is cooked, remove from the heat, and let stand for one minute before beating in the butter, add the broccolis pesto and peas

Season to taste, transfer to serving dishes, top with the reheated broccolis florets , courgettes, fresh tarragon and serve

G Guaranteed – 100% Sustainable

We oversee the whole supply chain, guaranteeing 100% sustainable practices according to the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform, as certified by an independent external auditor.

A Authentic – 100% Premium Quality

Riso Gallo guarantees the origin of the rice, the traditional slow process using stone husking and whitening machines that allow a more gentle abrasion and a careful, grain by grain selection using optical sorters.

L Local – 100% Italian

All our sustainable rice is cultivated exclusively in 14 selected farms in and around Robbio, where Gallo has its HQ.

L Loyal

Lowering environmental impact. Using plastic packaging that is suitable for recycling and FSC certified paper packaging for sustainable forest management. Reducing waste and CO2 emissions and using energy from renewable certified sources.

O Original – No.1 in Italy

Riso Gallo is the Italian Maestro of Risotto since 1856. Our grains are ideal for classic risotto and many recipes.

About Gallo

Established in 1856, Riso Gallo is the oldest Risotto rice producer in Italy and has been delivering the best varieties of rice to consumers around the world for over six generations. Known to many as Italy’s first choice, Riso Gallo is one of the longest surviving rice companies in Italy and is still growing.

The Gallo Risotto Traditional, Arborio, Carnaroli, and the Carnaroli Rustico are now in packs using FSC certified cardboard outer to protect the grains.

