A leading natural health supplement manufacturer and retailer has undergone a management buyout as it looks to build on its expertise and expand its product range.

York based Sweet Cures has been acquired by a new company – Sweet Cures Limited – led by the management team, Bryan Sun and Dave Smith, who have both worked closely with company founder Anna Sawkins for over 12 years.

As part of the deal, Ms Sawkins retains a stake in the business and will continue to work in consultation with the new management as they continue the business’s commitment to quality supplements and excellent customer service, while also looking to add further outstanding product lines to the Sweet Cures’ range.

The management buyout was completed with support from banking partner Louise Duffy and corporate solicitor Stephanie Brown at leading independent commercial law firm Muckle LLP. Louise and Stephanie helped to structure the agreement alongside tax advice from corporate finance director Stephen Garbett of Garbutt + Elliott accountants.

Established by Ms Sawkins in 2002, Sweet Cures has become one of the world’s leading natural health supplement manufacturers and retailers, supplying customers with a unique range of only the purest products with no unwanted excipients, binders or fillers.

The business specialises in products derived from healthy and essential sugars, which includes its signature Waterfall D-Mannose product – developed to support bladder health and distributed throughout the world.

Major customers include NHS Hospitals nationwide and pharmacies across the UK and Europe, with Sweet Cures essential oils Soil Association registered.

Anna Sawkins, the founder of Sweet Cures, said: “The Sweet Cures brand is synonymous with purity, safety and unrivalled customer service.

“Since its inception, Sweet Cures has developed an enviable reputation, supplying customers across the UK and internationally, as far afield as Australia.

“Our independent feedback from Trustpilot is excellent, with thousands of customer reviews and an excellent average score of over 4.6/5.” And the numerous industry awards over the years speak for themselves.

Bryan Sun, Sweet Cures director, added: “Anna has done a fantastic job of building the business and the new company is committed to maintaining and building on the excellent standards already established. “

“At the same time, we have plans to fulfil our ambitions of expanding the business, following the example of other natural remedy businesses such as Holland and Barrett and iHerb, which both grew from small product ranges.

“We are looking forward to developing more options for our customers and will continue to provide the very best products and the same premium service, whilst aiming to make our customers’ experience even better as the business grows.”

Louise Duffy, partner and head of banking at Muckle LLP, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Sweet Cures on this management buyout. The team has built a strong business with massive growth potential and it is great to see this success amidst such a challenging climate.

“With an exciting future ahead, the new management team at Sweet Cures are capitalising on their combined wealth of experience and the opportunity that exists in the market, and I see nothing but encouraging signs for the future of the business.”