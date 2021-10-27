Take a tour of our industry standard workshops, studios and teaching spaces and meet some current students along the way.
You will also be welcomed by our teams to help you decide on the right course for you:
- Take the next step in your career with one of our fantastic degree level courses or professional qualifications
- Improve your Maths & English or learn a new skill with one of our Adult Courses
- Find out more about the wide range of full-time courses, including T-Levels, that we offer for school leavers
- Chat to our dedicated A-Levels team about joining our Sixth Form Centre
- Discover how you can earn while you learn with an apprenticeship
- Speak to our wonderful ASC team for careers and funding advice
- Gain peace of mind by securing your application early
What is the next step?
Please pre-register to get fast-track entry to our NCD Open Event.
We look forward to seeing to you!