NEL Fund Managers back Pablo Eggsgobao with six-figure NPIF II investment

Pictured from left to right: Michael Williams, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, Emma Dent, Founder and Director of Pablo Eggsgobao, Edward Evans, Head of Strategic Development at Pablo Eggsgobao

A six-figure investment is fuelling the next stage of growth for one of the North East’s most recognisable independent food brands. The funding comes from NPIF II – NEL Debt Finance Fund, which is managed by NEL Fund Managers as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

Pablo Eggsgobao Ltd (Pablos) – the popular breakfast and brunch concept founded by entrepreneur Emma Dent has existing locations in Newcastle, Sunderland and Whitley Bay. The brand has earned a devoted following for its creative bao buns and vibrant brunch dishes, gaining momentum through word-of-mouth, social media, and consistently strong customer reviews.

The investment will support the opening of Pablo’s seventh store, located on Newcastle’s Pilgrim Street. The new site will serve as the brand’s flagship location and mark its first franchised outlet, setting the foundation for a new phase of franchise-led growth.

The new store will not only strengthen Pablo’s presence in one of Newcastle’s busiest food and retail corridors but also act as a prototype for future franchised locations. The site is expected to create six new jobs, with more to follow as expansion continues.

The deal was led by NEL Investment Executive Michael Williams, with legal support provided by Ben Jackson, Corporate Senior Associate, James Houghton, Associate Solicitor, and John Morgan, Commercial Property Partner at Hay & Kilner Law Firm. This transaction marks a milestone investment for Pablo Eggsgobao and underscores the continued growth of the North East’s dynamic food and beverage sector.

Emma Dent, founder of Pablo Eggsgobao, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the opportunity this investment brings. It’s a huge moment for our team, our customers, and our journey as a brand. The support from NEL allows us to bring Pablo’s to even more people, starting with our flagship site on Pilgrim Street. It also enables us to test and refine our franchise model, which is a key part of our long-term vision. We started with one grill and a lot of graft, and with this support we’re ready to scale while staying true to our values of creativity, quality, and community”

Michael Williams, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, said: “It’s been brilliant to support such a vibrant and exciting brand with a proven ability to thrive in a tough market. Pablo’s has experienced significant growth backed by strong customer engagement which it now plans to leverage as part of an ambitious UK-wide growth strategy. It was a pleasure to work alongside Emma and Edward throughout the investment process, with both individuals demonstrating a clear willingness to strengthen key areas of the business in preparation for growth. I look forward to seeing the business scale and execute its strategy of rolling out stores across the rest of the UK.”

Sarah Newbould, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “This NPIF II investment supports not only a well-loved local brand, but also a female-led business with a clear and scalable vision for the future. Pablo Eggsgobao is an example of the entrepreneurial energy and creativity that continues to drive growth across the North East. Backing the launch of Pablo’s flagship store and its franchise model reflects NPIF II’s commitment to supporting ambitious companies turning regional success into a bigger opportunity.”

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIFII) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for the North’s smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.

NEL Fund Managers are also managing the NPIF II – NEL Smaller Loans Fund which offers investments from £25,000 to £100,000 to new and growing businesses.

For more information about NEL, please visit www.nel.co.uk or contact the Investment Team on 0345 369 7007.